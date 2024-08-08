A Woman From the U.K. Reportedly Got a Trump Tattoo on Her Forehead — How Do You Think the Internet Reacted?

What are some tattoos you can name off the top of your head that could become embarrassing down the line? Perhaps you thought of the name of a romantic partner who you eventually broke up with. Maybe someone has a typo on the inspiring quote inked on their arm or a tattoo that they thought would look good but ends up severely warped on their body. A Japanese kanji character whose real meaning you don't know is a classic. While tattoo mishaps are common, one TikToker pushes the limits of good taste with this one.

Article continues below advertisement

A self-proclaimed "Trump girl" on TikTok isn't afraid to show off her support for one of the most divisive and controversial U.S. presidents of the past 20 years. Unfortunately, many feel as if she crossed a line with her latest political statement. This woman appears to have a massive tattoo on her forehead that simply reads "TRUMP" in big bold letters. And somehow the story only gets weirder from there. Here's everything we know about this absurdity.

Article continues below advertisement

Small-time TikToker Rain Monroe got a Trump tattoo on her forehead ... for some reason.

Rain Monroe (@rainmonroe) isn't exactly a major influencer. She has a little over 2600 followers on TikTok and a sizeable but still moderately low 15,000 followers on Instagram. Many of her older videos and content consist of silly NSFW jokes, dating memes, and street interview mishaps with awkward editing to make them seem more entertaining than they are. From the outset, she would just be another TikToker with a few popular videos but no major internet fame. As of now, though, she made a major pivot to her content to go viral.

On Aug. 7, 2024, Rain posted several videos focused on her recent tattoo from WIP to completion. This would be the aforementioned "Trump" tattoo that practically spans the entirety of her forehead. In her videos, she can be seen wearing a "Trump Girl" t-shirt while having the tattoo done. Once it's complete, she seems to be remarkably pleased with it. After all, it's literally the first thing anyone would see upon looking at her face now.

Article continues below advertisement

As you might imagine, the internet has had a rollicking good time poking fun at the absurdity of Rain's tattoo, and she's practically given them free rein to do so with all the videos she's posted for this one tattoo. One person commented, "I'm all for a warning label. Love it!" Another joked, "a psychic told me that she is suddenly gonna become very into bangs soon." Others pleaded for her to reveal that it was fake.