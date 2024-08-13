Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok “Every Hotel Does This” — Guest Tries Paying Room With Mother-In-Law’s Credit Card, Gets Stopped "Calls a random friend to pretend to be the MIL lol" By Mustafa Gatollari Published Aug. 13 2024, 4:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @sheritayoung50

If you're booking any rentals/accommodations while you're traveling, then you'll know the importance of having credit cards in your name that match the ones on your ID. It's imperative for businesses to double-check this information because they don't want to be on the receiving end of a fraudulent charge claim.

Also, it helps to protect folks who may have had their information stolen by a jet setter who is hoping to rack up as many accommodations and experiences as they can. Possibly with fake ID's and other people's credit cards. And if they're in and out after just a couple of days, it's the perfect crime.

And while anyone who's worked in hospitality can appreciate and understand this point of view, other people, like this hotel guest who tried checking in with her mother-in-law's credit card, don't necessarily do. Which is what TikToker and hotel worker Sherita Young (@sheritayoung50) recorded herself trying to explain to a hotel guest in a viral TikTok

"When a guest tries to check in with her mother-in-law's credit card," a text overlay in the video reads. Sherita records herself assisting a customer off-camera, who lets her know that she's checking in after introducing herself as Tiffany Johnson.

"All right I do see that you're here for three nights." "That's correct," Tiffany says in response to Sherita. "Just need a photo ID and a credit card," she tells the customer. "One second," the guest states, as they work on getting that out to Sherita.

"And this is for the King bed in room?" "Correct, yes," Tiffany tells her as she hands her the credit and ID card. Judging by Sherita's face, there's an issue with what the guest just presented her.

"This says Maria Lopez?" she says, looking at the customer. "Oh yes, that is my mother-in-law." "Is your mother-in-law with you?" she asks the guest. "No, but she booked the room for me and she said I could use her card.

Sherita goes on to inform the guest that if she wants to use a card to book a room for herself, then the cardholder needs to be present in order for the payment to be processed. "You just can't use your mother-in-law's card. Do you have another card?"

The guest, unfortunately, informs Sherita that the only card they have available is that one. They do offer to call their mother-in-law, however, so that they can confirm they are indeed allowing Tiffany to use it for booking her stay at the hotel.

"Ma'am, we do not take approval over the phone," she tells the customer, who insists on calling Maria Lopez up so she can book her stay. "She's gonna have to either be here or you need your credit card." Tiffany interrupts Sherita letting her know that Maria Lopez is on the phone and that she can speak with the woman to make sure everything is copacetic.

"I really don't [want to speak to her.] You need a credit card in your name," Sherita informs the guest, who is still on the phone with her mother-in-law. Tiffany complains to her MIL while on the phone in the hotel lobby. "They're saying that I can't check in and I can't use your card even though you gave it to me and it was authorized," she says.

"No I didn't ask for the manager, but I can," Tiffany tells Maria on the other line, before directing her attention to Sherita. "Can I speak to your manager please? Is he here?" Sherita shakes her head, "This don't really require a manager. Either you have a card in your name or you don't," the employee informs the guest.

Tiffany goes on to argue that because she has her mother in law's card and has permission to use that she should be good to book her stay at the hotel. Sherita replies back that there's no way from the hotel to know that it's fine with Tiffany's mother-in-law that she's using the card.

"How do we know that your mother-in-law gave you permission?" "Because I have her on the phone," Tiffany argues. "I don't know who you have on the phone on the other line. In order to check you in, I need a credit card —" Sherita tries to explain the hotel's position, but the customer tells her over and over again that she's "being rude," constantly cutting her off in the process.

"Excuse me, you're making me nervous," Sherita tells Tiffany who continues to protest, imploring her to simply user her mother in law's credit card. Sherita writes in a caption for the video: "Guest tried to check in with her mother in law’s credit card .. no ma’am…"

Numerous TikTokers who responded to Sherita's video sided with the hotel employee. "Either you have a card in your name or you don’t," one person wrote. Another replied: "She thought she was going to fast talk you."

Someone else said that they don't know why the customer was at all surprised: "Been with Hilton for 13 years that’s always been the rule. Why people still try and then act a fool about is beyond me."