'Love Island USA' Winners Serena and Kordell Team Up With Lyft to Encourage Fans to Vote (EXCLUSIVE)

Love Island winners Serena Page and Kordell Beckham know the importance of voting. It was fans' votes that got them to the finale of the Peacock reality dating competition, where they ultimately won Season 6 of Love Island.

Now, the couple is teaming up with Lyft for their 2024 Voting Access Program, LyftUp, which is making it easier to get to the polls this year. In an exclusive interview with Distractify, Serena and Kordell talk about the importance of voting and how they plan to get their fans more politically involved.

Serena and Kordell believe the 2024 is super important, and want Gen Z to feel empowered.

This will only be the second time both Serena and Kordell have voted in a general election, but they feel it is more important than ever. "This election is so important for us as young voters because we have a real say in shaping our future," Serena told Distractify. "Every vote matters, and it’s exciting to have an opportunity to make a real impact." Kordell added, "Every vote matters, and it’s exciting to have an opportunity to make a real impact."

This is why they partnered with Lyft for their 2024 Voting Access Program, LyftUp. As part of the program, Lyft is offering 50% off (up to $10) rides to the polls for everyone, nationwide on Election Day by using the code "VOTE24." "I think Lyft is such a big part of this generation’s lives. We utilize it all the time going out, going to visit each other, it’s such a natural progression to use it this year to make sure we are able to get out and vote," Kordell explained. "The 50% off ride code makes something we use all the time even easier. So, for me, it was a no-brainer to join the campaign!"

In a PSA for LyftUp, Serena and Kordell schedule their ride for November 5, encouraging their fans to follow suit.

So, what do Serena and Kordell say to young voters who don't feel inspired by either candidate?

Politics has gotten extremely divisive over the past few years, so it is no surprise that half of Gen Zers don't intend to vote in the 2024 election between former president Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris. However, Serena and Kordell believe they can use their platforms to inform their fans and get them to see the value of voting.