Is Love Still In the Air For These 'Love Island USA' Couples?
Now, with the sixth season completed, Love Island USA fans are lucky enough to have a reunion special in August 2024. Season 6 was certainly one for the record books, with the drama being amplified immensely in comparison to prior seasons, and many tears were shed. There were also some happy endings, as OG couple Kordell Beckham and Serena Page won the top prize after America voted for them as their favorite couple. But many are now wondering if the couples are still together after leaving Fiji.
Season 6 was also unique in that it brought several former islanders back to vie for another chance at love. Rob Rausch was one of the original arrivals on the island and had appeared in Season 5. Two more season 5 contestants, Harrison Luna and Kassy Castillo, also returned to the villa as bombshells. Kassy coupled up with Rob as she wanted to give him the shot she didn't give him in the previous season, while Harrison was dumped early again. Are the couples who left the villa hand-in-hand still together?
Serena Page and Kordell Beckham
They started their journey together in matching colors, so it makes absolute sense that they finished in the same fashion, but are Serena and Kordell still together? As of right now, all sources say that they are. Serena and Kordell have shared that they are focused on being together, with Kordell even mentioning that he has no problem moving to be with Serena.
Miguel Harichi and Leah Kateb
One person who had a bit of a rollercoaster journey this season was Leah Kateb, who found herself in a sticky situation with Rob. However, Miguel Harichi showed up like a knight in shining armor and won Leah over. As of right now, it appears that the couple is still together, but they have a major challenge up against them thanks to the distance between them. Fortunately, Miguel has already expressed plans to move to L.A. to be with Leah.
Kenny Rodriguez and JaNa Craig
Fans teared up everywhere after Kenny Rodriguez's emotional recoupling speech to JaNa Craig this season. His heartfelt words touched her, and his sincerity with her was certainly what got them to the finale. The couple is very much still together and working on figuring out how to deal with being a few states apart.
Kendall Washington and Nicole Jacky
While on the island, Kendall Washington was unaware that his privacy was violated via social media. Luckily, when he left, he had Nicole Jacky by his side to support him. As of right now, the couple is still together, and they also have the difficult challenge of having to navigate being in a long-distance relationship.
Aaron Evans and Kaylor Martin
This couple is the most polarizing of the ones who left the island in relationships. Kaylor Martin and Aaron Evans did not make it to the finale, but they were committed to each other before they were both dumped by America's votes. Aaron's behavior throughout the season is the most likely reason they didn't make it to the finale. Despite his Casa Amor flub, Kaylor took him back, and it seems as if they are still together as well.