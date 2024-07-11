Home > Television > Reality TV > Love Island 'Love Island USA' Zodiac Signs Reveal If the Season 6 Couples Are Compatible There have been no Taurus, or Libra Islanders on Season 6 of 'Love Island USA.' By Anna Quintana Jul. 11 2024, Published 6:13 p.m. ET Source: Peacock

Zodiac signs came up more than once in The Villa during Season 6 of Love Island USA. Leah made her disdain for Leo men very clear, while Kaylor was quick to say she would never date a Cancer male.

So, what signs are the bombshells on Love Island USA — and have they coupled up with their astrologically compatible soul mate? Keep reading to find out.

Kordell is a Gemini and Serena is a Virgo.

Geminis are described as curious, outgoing, and impulsive so it's no surprise Kordell is the air sign. On the other hand, Serena is a Virgo, who are known to be practical, sensible, and loyal, and Serena is definitely loyal. According to Woman's World, a Gemini-Virgo couple is a match because of their Mercury connection. However, they will only work "as long as these two lovers take their time to understand each other's values and make communication a priority." Sound familiar?

Kendall is a Cancer and Nicole is a Leo.

Kendall is not a fan-favorite on Love Island, so he's not being the best representative for Cancer men. However, the sign is known for being nurturing and committed, which he has been to his Leo lady Nicole. Since the signs are zodiac neighbors, there is bound to be an immediate familiarity, however, a fire and water sign make a difficult match, per LoveToKnow.

Rob is a Virgo and Daniela is a Gemini.

Just like Serena and Kordell, Rob and Daniela are a Virgo-Gemini couple. It's important to note that Virgos are said to be the most compatible with Geminis because "Virgo and Gemini, while of different elements, are both ruled by the planet Mercury and are both mutable signs."

Miguel is a Pisces and Leah is a Leo.

Miguel is a Pisces and has been on-again, off-again with Leah, who is a proud Leo. Are they compatible? According to WikiHow, Pisces men are passionate and romantic, which is a perfect fit for Leos, who "love to be loved."

Aaron is a Gemini and Kaylor is a Capricorn.

Kaylor is the only Capricorn in The Villa, and the earth sign is known for being poised, strong, and about their business. Aaron is part of the Gemini gang in Season 6, and while Geminis and Capricorns are highly compatible on a sexual level, "it won’t take too long a time for the passion and the chemistry to fizzle out."

Kenny is a Pisces and JaNa is a Sagittarius.

Things are not looking good for Kenny and JaNa, who are Pisces and Sagittarius respectively. "A Sagittarius man and a Pisces woman present nothing more than a challenging pair especially when things don’t work as per their expectations," GaneshaSpeaks wrote.

Caine is a Scorpio and Sierra is a Virgo.

Newcomers Caine and Sierra aren't officially a couple yet but there is no denying their spark. While Caine is a Scorpio (aka intense and passionate), Sierra is a Virgo like Serena. Do they match? Yes!

Liv is a Pisces.

