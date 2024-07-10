Home > Television > Reality TV > Love Island We Are in Denial About the 'Love Island USA' Season 6 Finale Date "My personality trait currently is 'Love Island USA'. Not sure what’s gonna happen now once this season ends." By Anna Quintana Jul. 10 2024, Published 2:29 p.m. ET Source: Peacock

Mark your calendars. Love Island USA is coming to an end — and we are not ready. Season 6 of the reality series is currently streaming on Peacock but has just a few more episodes to go.

Will Aaron and Kaylor make it to the end? Will Serena and Kordell get back together? Our answers will be answered shortly.

The 'Love Island USA' Season 6 finale date is Sunday, July 21, 2024.

According to Tom's Guide, the sixth season of Love Island USA will end on July 21. Seasons 4 and 5 of the show had roughly 37 episodes each, including After Sun specials. The show premiered on June 11 and was set to run for six weeks. Plus, with episodes airing every night of the week, except Wednesdays, there are about 10 episodes left at the time of this writing, lining up perfectly for a Sunday night finale.

As expected, fans are already dreading the end of Season 6 of Love Island USA, which is being called the best season ever. "I dunno what I’ll obsess over once Love Island USA ends," one person tweeted while another wrote, "My personality trait currently is Love Island USA. Not sure what’s gonna happen now once this season ends."

Will there be a 'Love Island USA' Season 6 reunion?

No reunion episode has been confirmed by Peacock, but fans are hopeful the platform will host a reunion like they did for Season 4, which took place the Thursday after the finale. And given Ariana Madix's experience at reality show reunions, she would be the perfect host. However, keep in mind, there was no reunion for Season 5.

This may have been because the network began filming Love Island Games shortly after Season 5 wrapped, featuring a cast of Islanders from the UK, US, and Australia. So, we can expect to see some of our Season 6 favorites on Season 2 of Love Island Games, if there isn't a reunion.