'Love Island USA': Daia and Kordell's Relationship Is in Question After Screenshots Go Viral "I came here with genuine intention for him and it was never based on anything about his brother. I just think that's crazy." By Jamie Lee Jul. 10 2024, Published 12:36 p.m. ET

They say the internet never forgets. But the internet also tends to take rumors too far. And in the case of Daia McGhee from Peacock's Love Island USA, she is denying some rumors that have gone around about her — but there may be some receipts to back it up ... in the form of screenshots.

Below, we take a look at the drama surrounding Daia and her Love Island love interest Kordell Beckham, and why some people think the whole thing is made up.

Source: TikTok/@marekakarabo Tweets about Daia and Odell Beckham Jr. are read aloud on Love Island USA.

Alleged screenshots show Daia from 'Love Island' commenting on Odell Beckham Jr.'s social media.

Kordell happens to be Miami Dolphins wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s younger brother. So when the cast was shown tweets from viewers in the July 9 episode, everyone was shocked to see that the internet was accusing Daia of having tried to go after Odell before she went on Love Island.

The supposed proof? A screenshot of Daia apparently leaving two heart-eye emojis under one of Odell's posts. You can check these alleged receipts below:

But Daia immediately denied any wrongdoing. She even told Kordell that the only time she may have ever commented on a post related to Odell was when Odell was in a group photo with her ex. But the screenshot making the rounds seems to show just a pic of Odell alone. So what is the truth?

Either way, some folks think that the screenshots are nothing but photoshopped lies, with one fan even pointing out that the heart to the right of Daia's alleged comment is messed up. Indeed, if you look closely, you can see it's missing part of its outline on the right side:

Source: Twitter Proof of photoshopping? Look at the blurred heart on the right.

So what's going on here ... is it all a bunch of made-up nonsense? Or was there an agenda at hand, with Daia just wanting to get with a member of the Beckham family? After all, Daia had zeroed in on Kordell when she got to the villa.

Well, one thing's for sure, and it's that Daia is standing her ground that she hasn't done anything wrong. "I really like Kordell," she said in a confessional. "I came here with genuine intention for him and it was never based on anything about his brother. I just think that’s crazy."

