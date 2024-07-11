Home > Television > Reality TV > Love Island There Are Rumors That Kendall Had a Girlfriend Right Before Filming 'Love Island USA' "If Kendall has no haters, I'm dead." By Anna Quintana Jul. 11 2024, Published 11:31 a.m. ET Source: Peacock

It's no secret the boys on Love Island USA are messy. So, fans were not surprised when a woman shared a video on TikTok alleging that her ex dumped her to appear in the sixth season of the Peacock reality series.

In a since-deleted TikTok, Miami Dolphins cheerleader @arimcclure wrote, "Me realizing that his karma for ending it with me to go on Love Island is having to say my name every time he sees the host." As expected, it didn't take long for the internet to put the pieces together and the No.1 suspect is Kendall Washington.

So, did Kendall really have a girlfriend right before filming 'Love Island USA?'

One internet sleuth, @therealkatherine, broke down all the clues pointing to Kendall as Ari's ex. First of all, before the Miami Dolphins, Ari was a cheerleader for the Dallas Cowboys, and who lives in Dallas? You guessed it, Kendall.

Katherine took things one step further and found out that Kendall follows Ari on Instagram. "This makes me believe that this TikTok is 100 percent about Kendall," she added. He is playing Nicole so that he will win. I don't think he actually likes her which makes me so sad because I love Nicole. She deserves better."

Over on Reddit, fans found even more evidence to support Katherine's claims. "It’s 100% Kendall because in the DCC show on Netflix she talks about being in medical device sales and well we know he’s in medical device sales as well as they follow each other and he follows her friend and her sister...," one redditor wrote. Another agreed adding, "She's actually a cheerleader for the Dolphins but he's the only cast member she follows!"

Is Kendall on 'Love Island USA' for the right reasons?

Kendall seems to be head over heels in love with Nicole Jacky, but Love Island USA viewers seem to think Kendall is just playing the game to win the $100,000 cash prize. In fact, many are calling Kendall the villain of Season 6.

Source: Peacock

"If Kendall has no haters, I'm dead. This guy is SO FAKE and he's literally been bouncing and giddy through all his friends' breakdowns. He def thinks he's 'top dog' because of his relationship with Nicole being the only solid one in the house, but I think they're fake af and a boring couple," one fan wrote on Reddit. Another chimed in, "He isn’t even good at hiding it at this point... He thinks he is a lot smarter than he is. And the message that he is pushing is actually pretty harmful. It annoys me that they keep giving him the screen time. PLEASE do not vote for this clown. He has to go."