Does Kaylor Secretly Hate Leah? 'Love Island USA' Contestant Caught Talking Trash "The fact that she's saying this to Kaylor so comfortably is a HUGE red flag."

What seemed like an innocent video shared on Instagram by former Love Island USA contestant Aaron Evans has blown up thanks to what is going on in the background. It didn't take long for followers to hear a conversation seemingly between Aaron's girlfriend Kaylor Martin and another person — talking about fan-favorite and Big 3 member Leah Kateb.

So, what did they say about Leah and does this mean the former co-stars are not friends post-filming? Keep reading to find out.

Aaron quickly deleted his video, which captured some not-so-nice words about former co-star Leah.

Following his elimination one episode before the Love Island USA finale, Aaron took to social media asking his followers for questions so he could do a Q&A. However, it was what was said behind the scenes that caused the video to go viral — and for Aarron to promptly remove it from his social media.

Fans were quick to point out that it seemed Kaylor was in the background having a conversation, and some petty things were said about Leah. "Nobody is going to give a f--k about Leah in six months," the mystery voice could be heard saying in the background.

Many followers believe Love Island USA contestant Sydney — who only lasted three episodes in Casa Amor — is the voice in question. Despite the video being deleted, many fans believe Aaron and Kaylor are jealous of Leah's popularity and the fact she made it to the finale with her partner Miguel Harichi, while they didn't. "It sounds like Sydney omg, the fact that she’s saying this to Kaylor so comfortably is a HUGE red flag," one follower commented.

Another fan added, "Lmfaooo actually everyone is gonna love Leah she’s definitely never dying down she’s probably gonna have her own podcast." A third chimed in, "Oh those are some hatersssss lmaoo."

Sydney denied allegations that she is the voice in question, even sharing a DM she sent Kaylor to clear her name. "Kaylor. We don't know each other but you need to clear the air on who you were talking to on the phone. People think it's me and I'm getting extreme hate," she wrote. "I don't know you enough to take your heat. It's not nice at all. Own up to your mistakes and actions girl."

Luckily for fans, there will be a 'Love Island USA' Season 6 reunion.

Neither Kaylor nor Aaron has addressed what was said in the video, but hopefully, they will be put in the hot seat when they return for the reunion, which is set to take place on August 19 on Peacock. In a video shared following her elimination, Kaylor also shared how her Instagram was deactivated so she is only posting to TikTok until the issue is resolved.

