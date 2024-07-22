Home > Television > Reality TV > Love Island Fan-Favorite 'Love Island' Season 6 Couple Split the $100,000 Cash Prize The winners and the rest of the 'Love Island' couples will join Ariana Madix at the Season 6 reunion on Aug. 19. By Elizabeth Randolph Jul. 22 2024, Published 12:18 p.m. ET Source: Peacock

Another season of Love Island USA has left as fast as it entered our screens. The Season 6 finale aired on Sunday, July 21, and included host Ariana Madix crowning one couple in the luxurious villa as the competition's winners.

Fans have watched the couples fall for each other for the last six weeks amid multiple challenges and obstacles. By the end of the season, only four couples remained and were ready to take home the $100,000 cash prize — and each other. So, who found love while becoming a few thousand dollars richer? Keep reading to find out the Love Island Season 6 winners!

Who are the 'Love Island' Season 6 winners?

The Love Island Season 6 finale included the final four couples marked safe after their fellow contestants were dumped off the island. During the finale, the four couples — Serena Page and Kordell Beckham, Leah Katen and Miguel Harichi, JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez, and Nicole Jacky and Kendall Washington, gathered to hear Ariana share who America voted for as the supreme couple.

Ahead of the finale, the Vanderpump Rules star reflected on the "unforgettable summer" she and the contestants endured. She then revealed the order in which America voted for the couples. Nicole and Kendall came in fourth place, with JaNa and Kenny coming in third. Ariana proceeded to speak to the remaining final contestants before sharing who won first place. "We have followed every step of your relationships over the last six weeks," she told the finalists. "And now the waiting is finally over.”

The finale ended with Ariana announcing that Serena and Kordell won Love Island Season 6. After sharing their win, she gave the couple two envelopes, one with the $100,000 cash prize and one with nothing. Kordell, who was holding the envelope with money, opted to split his earnings with Serena, making them $50,000 richer.

"Me and Serena have been through a whole lot,” he said of his decision. “I couldn’t ask for a better experience than to be in this villa with her. It’s only right…. I’m going to split that dough.”

Are Kordell and Serena still together after their 'Love Island' Season 6 win?

Kordell's choice to give Serena some of his newfound fortune shouldn't surprise anyone who watched them all season. During their Love Island Season 6 journey, they quickly became the season's "it couple," with many people on social media praising their affection for one another.

Those watching the couple interact on the series rooted for the Black couple even more after seeing Serena braiding Kordell's hair on-screen.

The reality couple's win more than proved they were as into each other as fans believed. But even before their Love Island win, viewers were concerned they may have broken up because they did not follow one another on Instagram. Thankfully, they seem to follow one another now.

Prior to Kordell and Serena's win, Kordell's brother, football player Odell Beckham, Jr., shared that he's part of their fan club. On the show, he FaceTimed the couple and confirmed he was rooting for them. Odell, who has had his fair share of public relationships, said he had been rooting for them since day one and noticed a spark between them "from the jump."

“Love is the most powerful thing that we have here,” he told the couple. “It’s nothing better than just laughing with your person. I just feel like life’s all about enjoying the moments, laughs, good times.”