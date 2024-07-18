Home > Television > Reality TV > Love Island 'Love Island USA': What Did Kaylor Martin's Mother Say About Aaron Evans? Aaron and Kaylor Martin were a couple early on in the 'Love Island USA' process, and early on, fans were not pleased with the way he spoke to and treated Kaylor. By Sheridan Singleton Jul. 18 2024, Published 7:00 p.m. ET Source: Peacock

The sixth season of Love Island USA is arguably the best in the franchise. The drama has been incredible, and it has been highlighted by its host, Ariana Madix, who is no stranger to drama. In addition to viewers loving how great of a host she is, there are also a lot of strong opinions about the goings-on with the couples. This season's roller coaster is particularly bumpy, and Casa Amor came right along to throw another loop into the mix. Love Island fans have a clear understanding of what that means.

Casa Amor has been the death of a lot of couples throughout the various franchises under the Love Island banner. The couples who are lucky to have a partner that is able to resist the temptations of la casa usually go the distance. There are those who form new couples while in Casa Amor, which is pretty devastating on its own. However, it's the people who cheat while in la casa only to come out and still try to get back with their original couple that are seen as the most villainous, and that was seen in Aaron Evans.

Source: Peacock

What did Kaylor Martin's mother say about Aaron Evans on social media?

Aaron and Kaylor Martin were a couple early on in the Love Island USA process, and early on, fans were not pleased with the way he spoke to and treated Kaylor. Things took a much darker turn, however, when Aaron went into Casa Amor. After the episode aired and showed that he lied to Kaylor, her mother, Kara Kaylor-Stewart, took to social media in defense of her daughter. She said, “My beautiful angel, I'm so proud of you for staying grounded and knowing you deserve better," and did not stop there.

Source: Peacock

Kaylor's mother, Kara Kaylor-Stewart, threw some shade at Aaron Evans in her social media post.

While the message was primarily positive and focused on praising her daughter for how she handled the situation, she did manage to read Aaron for his misdeeds. "Baby girl ... you will find your love, your best friend, a man that would ride or die for you ... a man that is selfless — only concerned with your needs/desires/wishes and forget about their own/self," she shared in the post, adding, "It's not hard to find a loyal man. Sadly for you ... the MAN I'm talking about is not AAron (he's a boy)."

Despite his lies, Kaylor and Aaron are still together on 'Love Island USA.'

Thanks to leaving out huge portions of what occurred at Casa Amor, like Aaron saying he was in love with Daniela Ortiz-Rivera while there, Aaron is still with Kaylor. He conveniently left out very important information, and this obvious omission is the likely reason she agreed to take him back.

Source: Peacock