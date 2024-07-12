What is Harrison Luna's Job? Details on the 'Love Island' Contestant

A new bombshell has come to rock the villa of Love Island USA. This is none other than Harrison Luna, a 26-year-old from Adelaide, South Australia. He may be a familiar face to those fans who watched him couple up in Season 5. Sadly, his time was cut short when he was eliminated from the villa on day 15. The six-foot-four stud joined the beach with another familiar face from Season 5: Kassy Castillo.

Article continues below advertisement

Based on what happened during Harrison’s time on Season 5, viewers can expect a few shakeups and some heads to turn. Fans may have some questions about this new bombshell, especially about what his job is. Here's what we know about Harrison's work outside the villa.

Article continues below advertisement

Harrison Luna's job is essentially to be a “gold guy.”

As far as jobs go, Harrison has struck gold — literally. His job is to trade gold and diamonds as a diamond dealer. On his Instagram page, his profile is set to “finance” and he lists his interests as “gold, golf, diamonds, and fitness.” Given his good looks, it makes sense that he has also worked as a model. Odd jobs in the hospitality industry have also been his forte.

When he spoke to Jasmine Sklavanitis in Season 5, he explained that he was once a diamond in the rough who was forced to work some odd jobs. This includes topless waiting and chauffeuring.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened when Harrison Luna was on’ Love Island’ Season 5?

Harrison is a familiar face to avid Love Island watchers. When he was on the show during Season 5, he coupled up with Destiny Davis. However, his head later turned toward Emily Chavez. Both were eliminated from the villa on day 15 from a twist that had the islanders choose which couple they wanted to eliminate. With the control out of fans' hands, some were annoyed and accused the producers of rigging the voting.

Article continues below advertisement

Harrison spoke out about his sudden elimination, telling PopCulture, “Maybe I feel like the way that Leo went about his move around from Kassy to Anna, then Anna to Kassy… I don’t know, that rubbed me up the wrong way, and he was the first to say that he went about it wrong,” he said. “But I would think that that sort of to and fro is not, I guess not conducive to Love Island and heading in the direction of something serious with that person…” he added.