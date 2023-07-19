Home > Television > Reality TV > Love Island 'Love Island' Is Back For Season 5 -- Meet The New Cast! 'Love Island' has returned for another season with a new cast of sexy singletons. Meet the 10 contestants competing on Season 5 of the popular dating show. By D.M. Jul. 18 2023, Published 10:01 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/Peacock

The hit show, Love Island, is back for Season 5 and for this time the cast is headed to Fiji. The dating reality series, which first premiered in 2019, sees a group of singletons compete for a chance to find an everlasting connection and also win $100,000. For the duration of the season, the participants live in an isolated villa and must pair with another player to compete in a series of challenges.

The rules on Love Island make for a complex dating dynamic. Islanders must remain in a pair, in order to stay on the show. The season begins with five women picking their first pairing from a group of men. Once the couples are formed, the games begin. During their eight-week stay, additional players are added to the fold.

Throughout the season, contestants are allowed to “recouple,” picking an entirely new pairing. The islander left alone, is eliminated from the competition. Season 5 features a new batch of singles, who are hoping for their chance to walk away $100,000 richer. Here’s everything we know about the new cast of Love Island.

Destiny Davis

Destiny Davis is a microbiologist from St. Louis, Mo with a strong personality. Destiny describes herself as an “alpha dater,” who knows what she is looking for in a romantic partner.

Jasmine Sklavanitis

Jasmine Sklavanitis is no stranger to stressful situations. The Illinois native works as a trauma ICU nurse and is hoping to meet a guy that can match her energy. “When I am not at work, I’m absolutely f---ing feral,” Jasmine says in the Season 5 trailer.

Anna Kurdys

Florida native, and criminal justice student, Anna Kurdys has a keen sense of judgment. Anna makes no secret of her father’s work as a detective, as she often researches potential suitors before going on dates.

Kassy Castillo

Also joining the bunch for Season 5 of Love Island, is real estate student Kassy Castillo. According to her dating bio, Kassy “Falls in love easily,” but often chooses the wrong guy.

Vickala “Kay Kay” Gray

Vickala Gray, who goes by Kay Kay, is a travel nurse who recently got out of a bad relationship. Kay Kay revealed that she was hoping to spend her life with her ex-boyfriend, before finding out he was already married.

Marco Donatelli

Marco Donatelli is a self-proclaimed party boy. Marco is currently studying to become a chiropractor but still makes time to enjoy the dating scene. However, he is now looking to settle down and hopes to find love on the island.

Leonardo Dionicio

Leonardo Dionicio is a former Division I baseball player, who now works as a salesman. The Connecticut native is also a singer. His single, Make You Mine, is currently available on Apple Music.

Victor Gonzalez

Victor Gonzalez is a champion wrestler from Spain, who now lives in Atlanta. When he’s not wrestling, Victor works as an Aquaman cosplayer for children’s parties. In the trailer, Victor admits that he is a “big softie,” despite his intimidating appearance.

Keenan Anunay

Keenan Anunay has been an athlete his entire life and is hoping to take a break from the field to focus on finding love. The Washington DC native is also a skilled cook and is gearing up to impress the women on Love Island with his impressive dishes.

Christian “Bergie” Bergersen

Christian “Bergie” Bergersen comes from a small town in Minnesota. He admits that his longest relationship only lasted 10 months, but he remains a hopeless romantic.

Where to watch Season 5 of ‘Love Island.”