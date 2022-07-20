Are Any Couples from 'Love Island USA' Still Together? The Answer May Surprise You

The highly-anticipated fourth season of Love Island USA premiered on Peacock on July 19, and a new group of islanders has officially entered the villa to couple up, to find their type on paper, and to have an unforgettable summer.

While the 10 original islanders first coupled up based off of initial attraction, over the course of six weeks, some will form genuine connections, while others will get mugged off before getting dumped from the island.

Along the way, they'll be tested with challenges, public votes, and tempting Bombshell arrivals.