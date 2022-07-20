Are Any Couples from 'Love Island USA' Still Together? The Answer May Surprise You
The highly-anticipated fourth season of Love Island USA premiered on Peacock on July 19, and a new group of islanders has officially entered the villa to couple up, to find their type on paper, and to have an unforgettable summer.
While the 10 original islanders first coupled up based off of initial attraction, over the course of six weeks, some will form genuine connections, while others will get mugged off before getting dumped from the island.
Along the way, they'll be tested with challenges, public votes, and tempting Bombshell arrivals.
Though $100,000 is at stake for the duo who ends up winning the season, the true purpose of the series is for the islanders to find love. In the years since the show first debuted, many couples have left the island in committed relationships.
As Season 4 progresses, and romances begin to blossom among the new islanders, viewers may be wondering if any couples from the first three seasons of the show are still together.
Are any of the 'Love Island USA' couples still together?
During the first three seasons of Love Island USA, plenty of pairs left the villa as official couples. Others got together officially after they were dumped from the island.
Once they all got on the outside, however, things changed.
Though fans rooted for duos like Cashay Proudfoot and Melvin "Cinco" Holland Jr., Aimee Flores and Wes Ogsbury, Kyra Lizama and Will Moncada, Mackenzie Dipman and Connor Trott, Olivia Kaiser and Korey Gandy, Johnny Middlebrooks and Cely Vazquez, Ray Gnatt and Caro Viehweg, and Zac Mirabelli and Elizabeth Weber, none of these pairs are still together.
All of the Love Island USA couples have broken up after the show.
Shannon St. Clair and Josh Goldstein, who were the frontrunners on Season 3 before they left the show early, were the last couple from the series to part ways. The pair announced their split in June 2022.
Four couples from 'Love Island U.K.' have gotten married, and several other pairs are still dating.
Though the success rate on Love Island USA is dismal thus far, multiple couples from the original Love Island U.K. series are still together.
After nearly eight full seasons of Love Island U.K., four duos have walked down the aisle, and even more couple have stayed together long-term once filming wrapped.
The first couple from the show to get married was Season 2 runners-up Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland. The two wed in 2018, and they welcomed a son named Abel Jacob Bowen in June 2022.
Nathan Massey and Cara De La Hoyde, who won the sophomore season, have also tied the knot. The pair briefly broke up after their time on the show, but they got back together when Cara got pregnant with their daughter, Delilah. The reality stars wed in 2019.
Season 3 alums Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt, and Dom Lever and Jess Shears are also married. The two couples each have two kids together (Jamie and Camilla have two daughters, while Jess and Dom have two sons).
Boxer Tommy Fury and Influencer Molly-Mae Hague, who were the runners-up on Season 5, are also still dating. The debut season of the winter edition, which is considered to be Season 6, has had a high success rate as well.
Winners Paige Turley and Finley Tapp are still going strong, as are Callum Jones and Molly Smith, and Nas Majeed and Eva Zapico.
Two couples from Season 7 are still dating as well. Runners-up Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran are an item still, as are third place finishers Faye Winter and Teddy Soares.
Will any Season 8 couples make the list? You'll have to wait and see.
New episodes of Love Island USA drop on Peacock at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesdays through Sundays.