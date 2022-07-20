How Old Are the Islanders on 'Love Island USA' Season 4?
Love Island USA is officially back, and the stateside version of summer's hottest dating series is already getting steamy. During the July 19 premiere, a group of sexy singletons officially entered the villa for the chance to find love, to win $100,000, and to gain massive followings on Instagram and TikTok.
Peacock subscribers are already identifying who their favorite islanders are, and who they want to stick together, recouple, and get dumped from the island down the line.
While the islanders on recent seasons of Love Island U.K. are, for the most part, in their early twenties (save for Season 8 star Gemma Owen, who is currently 19), their counterparts on Love Island USA are a bit older.
How old are the (current) cast members on Love Island USA Season 4? Keep scrolling to find out how old the 10 original islanders are, and to learn the ages of the two new bombshells.
1. Deb Chubb (26)
The 26-year-old Texan moved to Redondo Beach, Calif., and she's working as a Personal Assistant. Deb admittedly goes for guys who give her attention, and who exhibit more than a few red flags.
2. Jesse Bray (27)
The Houston-based courier loves bears and milk (not together, and not necessarily in that order). His celebrity crush is model Karrueche Tran, and if he could meet any person from history, it would be Socrates.
3. Zeta Morrison (29)
The Brit may remind viewers of the islanders on Love Island U.K., but she's looking for a stateside beau now that she's a model and babysitter in Los Angeles. Her A-list crush is Idris Elba.
4. Timmy Pandolfi (29)
As viewers learned on the Season 4 premiere, Timmy loves word play, and he also loves shrimp (but hates snakes). The 29-year-old hails from NYC, but he's currently living on the West Coast and working as a real estate agent and personal trainer.
5. Sereniti Springs (28)
Sereniti Now! The bartender is a sucker for a guy with good teeth, and she loves Grey's Anatomy star Alex Landi. The Season 4 islander is from California, but she's now based in Louisiana.
6. Felipe Gomes (32)
The 32-year-old is the oldest islander on the season, and he's originally from Brazil (though he's currently living in Dubai). Before he began modeling, Felipe played soccer professionally. However, a knee injury ended his career, and he's been modeling and traveling ever since.
7. Courtney Boerner (24)
Courtney is the first openly bisexual islander on the season, and she's a stylist who is also living in Los Angeles. She's been open about her plastic surgeries, and that she's not exactly looking for a Mama's Boy (she loves a guy who is independent like her!).
8. Andy Voyen (23)
The self-proclaimed Mama's Boy and former college athlete works with his mom in real estate in Minneapolis, Minn. Andy's type on paper is a blonde, and his celebrity crush is Margot Robbie.
9. Sydney Paight (22)
Sydney works as an operations manager for a tech start-up, though she has aspirations to be a trophy wife. She's living in Los Angeles at the moment, and her celebrity crush is Too Hot to Handle alum Harry Jowsey.
10. Isaiah Campbell (21)
The South Dakota native is the youngest current islander on the show, but that doesn't mean that he isn't looking for love in the villa. The Florida-based waiter, who loves to cook and clean, is looking for a "Kylie Jenner/Travis Scott" type of relationship.
11. Valerie Bragg (23)
The Day 1 bombshell is from Costa Rica, and she has a passion for sports. Valerie is a nutritional consultant who says that she once made out with Chase Stokes.
12. Mady McLanahan (26)
The 26-year-old is a social media marketing manager who loves a humble guy.
New episodes of Love Island USA Season 4 drop on Peacock at 9 p.m. ET every night of the week — except for Mondays.