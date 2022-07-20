Distractify
Home > Television > Reality TV > Love Island
'Love Island USA' Season 4 Cast
Source: Peacock

How Old Are the Islanders on 'Love Island USA' Season 4?

Shannon Raphael - Author
By

Jul. 20 2022, Published 1:55 p.m. ET

Love Island USA is officially back, and the stateside version of summer's hottest dating series is already getting steamy. During the July 19 premiere, a group of sexy singletons officially entered the villa for the chance to find love, to win $100,000, and to gain massive followings on Instagram and TikTok.

Peacock subscribers are already identifying who their favorite islanders are, and who they want to stick together, recouple, and get dumped from the island down the line.

Article continues below advertisement

While the islanders on recent seasons of Love Island U.K. are, for the most part, in their early twenties (save for Season 8 star Gemma Owen, who is currently 19), their counterparts on Love Island USA are a bit older.

How old are the (current) cast members on Love Island USA Season 4? Keep scrolling to find out how old the 10 original islanders are, and to learn the ages of the two new bombshells.

1. Deb Chubb (26)

debloveisland
Source: Peacock

The 26-year-old Texan moved to Redondo Beach, Calif., and she's working as a Personal Assistant. Deb admittedly goes for guys who give her attention, and who exhibit more than a few red flags.

Article continues below advertisement

2. Jesse Bray (27)

jesseloveisland
Source: Peacock

The Houston-based courier loves bears and milk (not together, and not necessarily in that order). His celebrity crush is model Karrueche Tran, and if he could meet any person from history, it would be Socrates.

Article continues below advertisement

3. Zeta Morrison (29)

zetaloveisland
Source: Peacock

The Brit may remind viewers of the islanders on Love Island U.K., but she's looking for a stateside beau now that she's a model and babysitter in Los Angeles. Her A-list crush is Idris Elba.

Article continues below advertisement

4. Timmy Pandolfi (29)

timmyloveisland
Source: Peacock

As viewers learned on the Season 4 premiere, Timmy loves word play, and he also loves shrimp (but hates snakes). The 29-year-old hails from NYC, but he's currently living on the West Coast and working as a real estate agent and personal trainer.

Article continues below advertisement

5. Sereniti Springs (28)

serenitiloveisland
Source: Peacock

Sereniti Now! The bartender is a sucker for a guy with good teeth, and she loves Grey's Anatomy star Alex Landi. The Season 4 islander is from California, but she's now based in Louisiana.

Article continues below advertisement

6. Felipe Gomes (32)

felipeloveisland
Source: Peacock

The 32-year-old is the oldest islander on the season, and he's originally from Brazil (though he's currently living in Dubai). Before he began modeling, Felipe played soccer professionally. However, a knee injury ended his career, and he's been modeling and traveling ever since.

Article continues below advertisement

7. Courtney Boerner (24)

courtneyloveisland
Source: Peacock

Courtney is the first openly bisexual islander on the season, and she's a stylist who is also living in Los Angeles. She's been open about her plastic surgeries, and that she's not exactly looking for a Mama's Boy (she loves a guy who is independent like her!).

Article continues below advertisement

8. Andy Voyen (23)

loveislandandy
Source: Peacock

The self-proclaimed Mama's Boy and former college athlete works with his mom in real estate in Minneapolis, Minn. Andy's type on paper is a blonde, and his celebrity crush is Margot Robbie.

Article continues below advertisement

9. Sydney Paight (22)

sydneyloveisland
Source: Peacock

Sydney works as an operations manager for a tech start-up, though she has aspirations to be a trophy wife. She's living in Los Angeles at the moment, and her celebrity crush is Too Hot to Handle alum Harry Jowsey.

Article continues below advertisement

10. Isaiah Campbell (21)

loveislandusaisaiah
Source: Peacock

The South Dakota native is the youngest current islander on the show, but that doesn't mean that he isn't looking for love in the villa. The Florida-based waiter, who loves to cook and clean, is looking for a "Kylie Jenner/Travis Scott" type of relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

11. Valerie Bragg (23)

valerieloveisland
Source: Peacock

The Day 1 bombshell is from Costa Rica, and she has a passion for sports. Valerie is a nutritional consultant who says that she once made out with Chase Stokes.

Article continues below advertisement

12. Mady McLanahan (26)

madyloveisland
Source: Peacock

The 26-year-old is a social media marketing manager who loves a humble guy.

New episodes of Love Island USA Season 4 drop on Peacock at 9 p.m. ET every night of the week — except for Mondays.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

New Episodes of 'Love Island USA' Season 4 Will Drop Almost Every Day

'The Challenge: USA' Misleads the Audience About Its Filming Locations

The New Host of Peacock’s ‘Love Island USA’ Might Look Familiar to ‘Modern Family’ Fans

Latest Love Island News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.