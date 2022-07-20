How Old Are the Islanders on 'Love Island USA' Season 4?

Love Island USA is officially back, and the stateside version of summer's hottest dating series is already getting steamy. During the July 19 premiere, a group of sexy singletons officially entered the villa for the chance to find love, to win $100,000, and to gain massive followings on Instagram and TikTok.

Peacock subscribers are already identifying who their favorite islanders are, and who they want to stick together, recouple, and get dumped from the island down the line.