A Day 1 Couple Secured Victory (and the $100,000 Prize) on 'Love Island USA' Season 4 (SPOILERS)
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Love Island USA Season 4.
Nearly a month and a half after Season 4 kicked off with 10 eligible singletons looking for romance in a luxury villa, the regular season of Love Island USA concluded with an emotional finale.
Throughout the season, which was the first to air exclusively on Peacock, dozens of Bombshells entered the villa in the hopes of breaking up the already-existing couples. The pairs were further tested through challenges, dates, and recouplings.
By the time the Aug. 28 finale rolled around, the only remaining couples were Jesse Bray and Deb Chubb, Timmy Pandolfi and Zeta Morrison, and Isaiah Campbell and Sydney Paight.
On the final episode, viewers learned which couple had won the season, and they also found out whether the prize money was split or not. Who won Love Island USA Season 4? Read on for the essential finale spoilers, and to find out when the upcoming reunion special will air.
Who won 'Love Island USA' Season 4?
After Jeff Christian Jr. and Nadjha Day parted ways and left the show ahead of the finale due to a disagreement, the remaining islanders celebrated their final dates, and they shared their declarations of love.
For the first time in Love Island USA history, there were only six finalists (three pairs), and all of them had coupled up on Day 1 of the show.
Following the last declarations of love, host/newlywed Sarah Hyland entered the villa to share the results of the last public vote. She announced that Deb and Jesse, who had become exclusive during their final date, were the third place finishers.
The remaining two duos, therefore, were girlfriend and boyfriend Sydney and Isaiah, and exclusive pair Zeta and Timmy.
The public voted for Brit Zeta and New York native Timmy to win the fourth season. As viewers will remember, Timmy and Zeta coupled up on the first day of the season, and they only briefly parted ways when Chazz Bryant chose Timmy to couple up with his sister, Bria Bryant.
Once Sarah confirmed that Timmy and Zeta were the official winners, she separated the two, and she asked each winner to pick an envelope.
One envelope was worth the entire $100,000 prize, while the other was worth nothing. Zeta selected the envelope with all of the money, but she chose to split the money with Timmy instead of taking it all for herself.
'Love Island USA' Season 4 will officially conclude with a reunion special — when is the airdate?
Though Peacock subscribers now have clarity about who the Season 4 winners are, they may have a few outstanding questions remaining about the other islanders from the season.
Thankfully, many of the notable cast members will be gathering to discuss the most compelling storylines from the season for a reunion special. The Season 4 reunion will drop on Peacock on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 9 p.m. ET.
Are Mady McLanahan and Andy Voyen still together? Did Jeff and Nadjha manage to patch things up after they left the villa? Are Phoebe Siegel and Mackenzie Dipman friendly with one another? The reunion could shed some light on these issues.
Love Island Season 4 is available to stream on Peacock now.