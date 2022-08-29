A Day 1 Couple Secured Victory (and the $100,000 Prize) on 'Love Island USA' Season 4 (SPOILERS)

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Love Island USA Season 4.

Nearly a month and a half after Season 4 kicked off with 10 eligible singletons looking for romance in a luxury villa, the regular season of Love Island USA concluded with an emotional finale.

Throughout the season, which was the first to air exclusively on Peacock, dozens of Bombshells entered the villa in the hopes of breaking up the already-existing couples. The pairs were further tested through challenges, dates, and recouplings.