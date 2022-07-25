Who Was Dumped from the Villa on 'Love Island USA' Season 4? (SPOILERS)

The 10 original stars on Season 4 first got together based off of initial attraction on the premiere. Once three Bombshells entered the villa and the islanders had time to get to know one another emotionally, they were tasked with re-coupling.

The guys were in charge during the re-coupling on the July 24 episode, and the first week officially wrapped up with a dumping. Who was the first islander to leave the villa? Keep scrolling to find out.