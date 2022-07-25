Who Was Dumped from the Villa on 'Love Island USA' Season 4? (SPOILERS)
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 4 of Love Island USA.
The debut season of Peacock's version of Love Island USA premiered on July 19, and, though many changes were made to the look of the show, the main format is the same. The dating series is all about finding love, but, along the way, the islanders who fail to re-couple — or who don't win over the public — will be sent home (aka dumped).
The 10 original stars on Season 4 first got together based off of initial attraction on the premiere. Once three Bombshells entered the villa and the islanders had time to get to know one another emotionally, they were tasked with re-coupling.
The guys were in charge during the re-coupling on the July 24 episode, and the first week officially wrapped up with a dumping. Who was the first islander to leave the villa? Keep scrolling to find out.
Valerie Bragg was the first islander to get dumped from 'Love Island USA' Season 4.
Valerie entered the show as one of the two Day 1 Bombshells, and she quickly connected with Jesse Bray, Felipe Gomes, and Isaiah Harmington. When Valerie and fellow Bombshell, Mady McLanahan, were asked to re-couple with two of the boys, Mady picked Andy Voyen, while Valerie went with her gut and chose Jesse.
Though Jesse was initially interested in getting to know Valerie, he eventually realized that he had a stronger bond with the person he originally coupled up with, Deb Chubb.
Valerie ended up going on a date with Tyler Radziszewski, the first male Bombshell of the season, but he had a stronger connection with Sereniti Springs.
During the first full-cast re-coupling of the season, Andy shocked his fellow islanders by picking Sydney Paight (instead of Mady, who he was already coupled up with). Isaiah was put on the spot once Sydney was taken, and he decided to pick Mady at the last minute.
Once Tyler solidified his connection with Sereniti by picking her, Valerie was the only woman not chosen to be in a couple.
The nutritional consultant was bummed that her experience on Love Island USA was so short.
"I'm just sad that the experience ended so soon. I'm leaving with friendships, a lot of growth," Valerie said as she was leaving the villa. "I feel like a new woman, and I'm just excited to take everything that I learned through this experience into the outside world. I'm still looking for the one. I'm single, so boys, don't be scared to slide in my DMs."
Who will be the next islander to go home? You'll have to tune in to find out.
New episodes of Love Island USA Season 4 drop on Peacock at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesdays through Sundays.