Kyle From ‘Love Island USA’ Left the Show for a Very Specific Reason

In the following episode, Love Island’s narrator Iain Sterling briefly announced that “Kyle has left the villa for personal reasons.” Then, the episode continued without any mention of Kyle’s disappearance. Deb moved on and found her way back to Jesse later in the show.

Before Kyle’s abrupt exit, many Love Island fans weren’t feeling his vibe around Deb. On Twitter, viewers said that, for some reason, something was “off” about the Buffalo native.