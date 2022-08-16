Kyle From ‘Love Island USA’ Left the Show for a Very Specific Reason
Content warning: This article mentions allegations of sexual and physical abuse.
When Season 4 of Love Island USA debuted, fans rooted for several couples. One pair that stood out was Deb Chubb and Jesse Bray. Deb and Jesse instantly connected when they met at the villa, and it seemed like they would continue choosing each other throughout the competition.
Unfortunately, Deb and Jesse’s romance was threatened when she met Kyle Fraser during male cast members’ trip to Casa Amor. Soon, Jesse became the furthest thing from Deb’s mind as she set her sights on Kyle. However, their flirtation didn’t last long, and Kyle has already left the series. Here’s why Kyle chose to leave Love Island USA.
Why did Kyle leave ‘Love Island USA'?
On the Thursday, Aug. 10, 2022, episode, Deb decided to take things to the next level with Kyle. Upon returning from the Casa Amor challenge, she chose to continue pursuing Kyle and ended her budding romance with Jesse. But, Deb and Kyle wouldn’t get to play out their relationship much longer.
In the following episode, Love Island’s narrator Iain Sterling briefly announced that “Kyle has left the villa for personal reasons.” Then, the episode continued without any mention of Kyle’s disappearance. Deb moved on and found her way back to Jesse later in the show.
Before Kyle’s abrupt exit, many Love Island fans weren’t feeling his vibe around Deb. On Twitter, viewers said that, for some reason, something was “off” about the Buffalo native.
The suspicions from fans intensified on Kyle’s end when several fans begged the show to fire him. Several Twitter users accused him of predatory and violent behavior toward women. Per The Decider, one user, @samrica34, stated Kyle gave one of her friends a sexually transmitted disease (STD) after sexually assaulting her.
Another user, @noyaaa22, revealed a text thread on Instagram by @kelly_the_model, which involved vivid accounts from women sharing their experiences with Kyle. At one point, Kyle’s former employer also chimed in and accused him of being “emotionally volatile” and “extremely disrespectful” toward women.
‘Love Island USA’s’ executives were accused of “deleting comments” about Kyle Fraser’s allegations.
As many Love Island watchers know, the show films in real time (or as close as possible). So, Peacock and Love Island’s staff likely caught wind of Kyle’s sexual assault allegations with the rest of the world. Nonetheless, some viewers bashed the show on social media for seemingly glossing over his alleged behavior by only mentioning that he left for “personal reasons.” Twitter users also accused Love Island’s social media team of deleting the claims from its accounts.
Following the backlash, Peacock released a statement that echoed Love Island’s narrator. A rep for the network told Decider, “We can confirm that Kyle left the villa due to a personal matter.” However, they didn’t address Kyle’s allegations.
Kyle also hasn’t spoken out about the women’s claims publicly. Since his Love Island exit, the model has chosen to stay away from his socials. Additionally, the most recent photo on his Instagram page, run by his sister, Kayla, no longer has the option for comments.
