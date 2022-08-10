Distractify
These Fan-Favorite 'Love Island' Couples Are Still Going Strong

Aug. 9 2022

For eight seasons, we’ve watched dozens of castaways compete for a massive $50,000 grand prize on the U.K. original dating show Love Island. Along the way, many of those ex-islanders found love onscreen.

However, after the cameras stop rolling and the cast returns to the real world, all bets are off. Unfortunately, many of the romances that we watched unfold on Love Island didn’t stand the test of time.

On the other hand, there are some couples who are still going strong.

Along with Season 8 winners Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti, there are quite a few other couples who went on to live happily ever after. Read on for an update on all the couples who are still together in 2022!

Two couples are still together from ‘Love Island’ Season 7.

Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran

First-place runner-ups Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran experienced quite a few bumps in their romantic journey on Love Island, but their relationship has continued after the show. Despite rumors that the Season 7 couple had split, Chloe and Toby moved in together in late 2021 and are still an item.

Faye Winter and Teddy Soares

Third-place winners Faye Winter and Teddy Soars are still dating months after filming wrapped. The couple recently celebrated Faye’s birthday with a trip to the Maldives.

Three couples are still together from ‘Love Island’ Season 6.

Eva Zapico and Nas Majeed

Season 6 stars Eva Zapico and Nas Majeed’s stay in the villa was short-lived, but their love story is far from over. They officially became a thing in May of 2021 and show no signs of breaking up.

Paige Turley and Finley Tapp

The first-place winners of Season 6 were Paige Turley and Finley Tapp. They split the grand prize money and currently share an apartment in Manchester.

Callum Jones and Molly Smith

Although Callum Jones and Molly Smith’s love story didn’t come to fruition during their stay in the villas, their romance began two months after cameras stopped rolling. During the pandemic, the two lived at Molly’s mom's house. Since then, the couple has moved to their own place in Manchester.

One couple is still together from ‘Love Island’ Season 5.

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague won second place in Season 5. Unlike their co-stars — including Season 5 winners Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea — the couple says they’re in it for the long haul.

Two couples are still together from ‘Love Island’ Season 3.

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt

Love is still in the air for ex-Love Islanders Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt. The couple first met at the villas in 2017. Five years later, they’re happily married with two small children.

Dom Lever and Jess Shears

Camilla and Jamie weren’t the only ones who started a family after appearing on Love Island. One year after meeting on the show, Dom Lever and Jess Shears were married. In the years that followed, they welcomed two kids.

Two couples are still together from ‘Love Island’ Season 2.

Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland

Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland made history after becoming the first couple in Love Island history to actually get married. Earlier this year, the couple announced that they were expecting a bundle of joy.

Nathan Massey and Cara De La Hoyde

Nathan Massey and Cara De La Hoyde won Love Island in 2016 and married in secret three years later. The Season 2 couple keeps fans updated on their happy family of four by way of their social media accounts.

