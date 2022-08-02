Who Won Season 8 of 'Love Island U.K.'? Meet the Duo Who Came in First Place

Reflecting on the evolution of their romance, Ekin-Su told Davide that he has helped her come out of her shell.

"You've brought this completely different side to me that I've hidden for many years," Ekin-Su said. "And I was actually scared to show this side for a long time. But you've proven to me that someone is out there that accepts me for who I am. I've realized that ... as long as you're with me, there's no place I'd rather be."

They confessed their love for each other the same night.