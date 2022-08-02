Who Won Season 8 of 'Love Island U.K.'? Meet the Duo Who Came in First Place
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 8 of Love Island U.K.
The four couples who made it to the Season 8 finale of Love Island U.K. include Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti, Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope, Gemma Owen and Luca Bish, and Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page.
Covering nearly 60 days, the reality TV show provided viewers with escapism and plenty of witticisms with which to pepper conversations. The show concluded on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. Who won?
Who won 'Love Island U.K.' Season 8? That would be Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti.
Ekin-Su and Davide entered the villa on Day 3 and Day 1, respectively. They were crowned as the winners of Love Island U.K. after a tumultuous ride featuring cheating scares, a series of swoon-worthy dates, and a few shouting matches featuring catchphrases like "you're a liar, an actress, go the f--k out."
Ekin-Su reportedly underwent a dramatic filler makeover just in time for the show, perhaps because she wanted to cement her place as the ultimate bombshell on Love Island U.K. Her ability to shake things up in the villa immediately earned her comparisons to Love Island U.K. icon Megan Barton-Hanson.
Ekin-Su had her head turned a few times. At one point, she expressed an interest in exploring her prospects with Jay Younger. She also voiced her appreciation of Adam Collard's otherworldly physique.
But she and Davide managed to maneuver their way around various obstacles, including that time Davide locked lips with newcomers Coco Lodge and Mollie Salmon during the famously chaotic period of Casa Amor.
Ekin-Su and Davide declared their status as a couple, and a series of swoon-worthy dates followed, including a trip to a colosseum-style setting. Ekin-Su and Davide were treated to plates of fresh pasta and a private concert by star-status singer and actor Alfie Boe.
Reflecting on the evolution of their romance, Ekin-Su told Davide that he has helped her come out of her shell.
"You've brought this completely different side to me that I've hidden for many years," Ekin-Su said. "And I was actually scared to show this side for a long time. But you've proven to me that someone is out there that accepts me for who I am. I've realized that ... as long as you're with me, there's no place I'd rather be."
They confessed their love for each other the same night.
Ekin-Su and Davide snatched up the enviable title of the winners of Season 8 of Love Island U.K. at the end of the finale airing on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, sharing a passionate kiss upon learning about the big news.
Luca Bish and Gemma Owen finished in second place on Season 8 of 'Love Island U.K.'
Luca Bish, a Brighton-based fishmonger, and Gemma Owen, who struggled to disclose details about her star-status father, Michael Owen, in the first few weeks of Season 8 of Love Island U.K., came second.
Luca and Gemma dated a few other contestants before coupling up for good on Day 18. Over the weeks, they have demonstrated the strength of their bond. But fellow islanders expressed doubts about their compatibility.
Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope came third.
Long touted as the strongest couple in the villa, Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope have had their fair share of moments on Love Island U.K. Take, for instance, an electric face-off during the post-Casa Amor recoupling, during which they both decided to choose new partners. Indiyah and Dami found their way back to each other. What's more, Dami heroically withstood the grilling he received from Indiyah's parents in a recent episode.
Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page came fourth.
Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page impressed viewers with their gentleness and ability to resist worldly temptations. (Bar that time Andrew propositioned Coco during Casa Amor.) But their love wasn't found to be strong enough.
Which of the four couples stands the strongest chance of making it work outside the villa? Only time will tell.