'Love Island USA' Star Sydney Paight Works for a Tech Start-Up, But Her Dream Job Is Very Different

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 4 of Love Island USA.

The fourth season of Love Island USA is in full swing, and though the villa, host, narrator, and network (well, streamer) have changed, the islanders still know how chat, couple up, and mug each other off like the cast on any prior season.

One star who has already turned heads (more specifically, Andy Voyen's head), and who could be set to break hearts on the Peacock series is Sydney Paight.