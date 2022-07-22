'Love Island USA' Star Deb Chubb Usually Goes for Guys Who Have Lots of Red Flags

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for the first three episodes of Love Island USA Season 4.

Love Island USA is back for Season 4 on Peacock — and the dating series has gone through a major rebrand since it was on CBS. In addition to the new set of flirty islanders, Season 4 is filming in a newly-built luxury villa, and, thanks to a spot on Peacock, the scenes can be steamier, and the challenges can be sexier.