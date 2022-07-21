Mady McLanahan From 'Love Island USA' Runs Her Parents' Social Media for Their Online Store
Viewers can't get enough of Love Island USA, the Peacock reality show inspired by the original Love Island in the U.K. While fans have already met the new Bombshells, they still have questions about the latest additions to the show.
Mady McLanahan recently said her social media marketing skills are put to use running her parents' social media for their online store.
What is Mady McLanahan's parents' online store? And what does Mady's job look like on a day-to-day basis? Here's everything we know.
'Love Island USA' participant Mady McLanahan runs the Instagram for her parents' online store.
Recently, Mady's LinkedIn page was uncovered, where a description of the business is available to the public. She writes that the family business, The Vintage Leopard, is "committed to providing the best customer service, fast shipping and with the hopes to help empower women and make them feel beautiful."
The store has a website and app with advertisements that suggest new merchandise is added every day at 5 p.m. CST. The Vintage Leopard is primarily a clothing store but also sells shoes, accessories, and a collaboration with alcohol brand Coors Light. Many of the brand's clothing items for sale are modeled by Mady herself on the brand's Instagram page.
Additionally, Mady's TikTok capabilities help advertise for the brand, and she currently has more than 41,000 followers on the platform. Currently, Mady's TikToks are mostly memes or photos of her recent camera roll, but rest assured, she still takes the time to show off wares from The Vintage Leopard. The physical store itself is located in Texas, but fans who are interested in purchasing clothing should know that shipping is nationwide.
Mady recently made waves on 'Love Island USA' when she coupled up with Andy.
Mady's already made waves on Love Island USA after getting to know Andy. During Episode 2, she and Andy chat in the treehouse, where Mady elaborates on her role within her family's company. She said, "My family actually owns an online clothing store, so I do all the marketing and the social media, and the buying and picking out clothes, styling, planning the shoot, adding the inventory online."
Andy is impressed with Mady's work ethic, saying, "You’re a hustler, I love it. I love it. No, that’s super, super attractive. I’m into someone that’s independent. Like, the impression you’re giving me right now, the way you carry yourself, like, that’s something to be proud of, because it’s really attractive."
At the end of the episode, Mady chooses to steal Andy from Courtney. Will their budding relationship last? Find out on new episodes of Love Island USA, airing Tuesdays through Sundays on Peacock.