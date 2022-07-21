When Is the 'Love Island U.K.' Finale, and When Will It Drop on Hulu?
While some people enjoy the warm weather season by passing time outside, others spend their summer nights watching attractive singletons find love in a luxury villa in Spain on Love Island U.K.
The eighth season of the hit dating series debuted in early June 2022, and it premiered on Hulu just over two weeks later. Though there's been no shortage of drama among the islanders, the summer of love — and Love Island U.K. Season 8 — will soon be coming to an end
Will a fiery duo like Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu win after facing tests, challenges, and epic arguments during their relationship, or could a steady couple like Luca Bish and Gemma Owen secure the £50,000 prize?
Read on to find out everything you need to know about the upcoming finale, including when it will air on ITV2, and when it will debut in the United States on Hulu.
When is the 'Love Island U.K.' Season 8 finale?
Over the course of the season, three dozen islanders (and counting) have entered the Mallorca villa, more than half of have walked or been dumped, and several couples have said "I love you" to one another.
The eight week season is quickly coming to an end, and the public will soon have the chance to vote for their favorite Season 8 couple for the last time. Though there are still 16 islanders left on the show, as of press time, only four couples will make it to the live finale.
Season 8 of Love Island U.K. is set to conclude after 58 days, on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022.
During the live finale, host Laura Whitmore will announce which couple has received the most votes from the public. She'll then ask the two winners to each select an envelope. One envelope will be worth £0, while the other will be worth £50,000. The winning guy or girl with the £50,000 envelope can then choose to split the money, or to keep it all (none of the winners have ever stolen the money).
When will the 'Love Island U.K.' finale drop in the U.S. on Hulu?
As Love Island has been airing in almost real-time in the U.K., there's been an approximate two week delay for Hulu subscribers who stream the show in the United States.
Per Decider, that delay will continue through the finale. According to the outlet, stateside fans of Love Island U.K. will be able to stream the Season 8 finale on Hulu beginning on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.
There will be a reunion for the season as well, but it is unclear at this time whether it will drop on Hulu at some point in the future (the Season 7 reunion did not debut on Hulu, but the one for Season 5 did).
Until then, new episodes of Love Island U.K. drop each week on Tuesdays through Saturdays on Hulu. You can also stream Love Island USA Season 4 on Peacock on Tuesdays through Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.