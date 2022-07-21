When Is the 'Love Island U.K.' Finale, and When Will It Drop on Hulu?

While some people enjoy the warm weather season by passing time outside, others spend their summer nights watching attractive singletons find love in a luxury villa in Spain on Love Island U.K.

The eighth season of the hit dating series debuted in early June 2022, and it premiered on Hulu just over two weeks later. Though there's been no shortage of drama among the islanders, the summer of love — and Love Island U.K. Season 8 — will soon be coming to an end