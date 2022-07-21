Viewers Are Applauding Liam for Making an Early Exit From Season 8 of 'Love Island'
After months of anticipation, Season 8 of Love Island (UK) kicked off in June and it didn’t take long for the cast to form connections.
Since the premiere, several Islanders have come and gone — one of which is Liam Llewellyn. But why did Liam leave Love Island? Here’s what we know.
Who is Liam on Season 8 of ‘Love Island (UK)’? Everything we know about the reality star.
If you look in the dictionary under beauty and brains, you’ll find Liam. He’s currently pursuing a Master of Science in strength training and conditioning at Cardiff University.
And Liam isn’t the only famous person in his family. His dad — David Llewellyn — is a professional rugby player who previously competed in the 1999 World Cup.
Before filming for Love Island began, Liam sat down with the Daily Mail and revealed his strategy for Season 8. “You can't prepare for something like this,” he told the outlet. “I'm trying not to think about it, I'm going to jump in and see what happens.”
“I'm fully aware and I've been fully prepped by ITV throughout the whole process of how big this could get, or how little it could get,” Liam explained.
However, he did express his fear of ending up in the villa alone. “The feeling of not being picked is a nerve-wracking thought for me,” he shared.
Following the 22-year-old Wales native’s debut on the show, Liam quickly became a fan favorite. One viewer wrote on Twitter, “At this point, all these boys are trash. Give Liam the money!”
However, his time on Love Island was short-lived. Early on in the competition, Liam shared some surprising news with his castmates.
Why did Liam Llewellyn leave ‘Love Island (UK)’? Details on his exit.
Liam had eyes for Gemma Owen from day one. Things were looking up for the could-be couple until producers dropped a major bombshell — and his name was Davide Sanclimenti. During a recoupling, Gemma broke it off with Liam to be with Davide.
Although later, she moved on with Luca Bish.
After their split, Liam tried to make connections with other ladies on the island but to no avail. Ultimately, he broke it to the cast and crew that he was calling it quits. An insider shared exclusive details about his exit with the Mail.
“It was so unexpected, with only a few days into the series, an Islander has already walked from the villa,” the source revealed. “Liam felt his place on the show should be offered to someone that would enjoy the experience better, which is admirable.”
Although Liam left the island early, he certainly wasn’t forgotten. In his absence, viewers have shown him mad love on social media.
“Liam saw the bad vibes from all the Islanders from the get-go and decided to cut early, I applaud him for that,” a Love Island fan tweeted.
Love Island U.K. is available to stream on Hulu.