The Truth About Arielle Vandenberg's Abrupt Exit From 'Love Island USA'

Dating in the digital age isn’t easy — just ask the singles on Love Island USA. Tired of looking for love in all the wrong places, hopeful romantics from all over the country have joined the cast with hopes of finding the one.

Of course, it doesn’t hurt that there’s also a $100,000 prize at stake for the couple who can outsmart their co-stars. On Wednesday, July 20, the American adaption of the U.K. reality television show returned for Season 4 — but viewers noticed another new face besides the contestants.