The Truth About Arielle Vandenberg's Abrupt Exit From 'Love Island USA'
Dating in the digital age isn’t easy — just ask the singles on Love Island USA. Tired of looking for love in all the wrong places, hopeful romantics from all over the country have joined the cast with hopes of finding the one.
Of course, it doesn’t hurt that there’s also a $100,000 prize at stake for the couple who can outsmart their co-stars. On Wednesday, July 20, the American adaption of the U.K. reality television show returned for Season 4 — but viewers noticed another new face besides the contestants.
Ahead of the premiere, longtime Love Island USA host Arielle Vanderberg stepped down from her role. So, why did she leave the series and who replaced her? Read on for more.
Why did Arielle Vanderberg leave ‘Love Island USA’?
Following the Season 3 finale, showrunners shared a major update with viewers. “Due to the explicit nature” of the show, Love Island USA was picked up by Peacock. Starting with Season 4, the series will air exclusively on the streaming app.
Per UsWeekly, the news was announced by way of a tweet posted by the show’s official Twitter account. Not long after, it was revealed that Arielle had been let go. On June 30, Arielle revealed the real reason why she’s no longer hosting Love Island USA.
In a message posted on Instagram, Arielle wrote, “I was cast to be the host of CBS’s version of Love Island and we had three amazing seasons! Unfortunately, CBS didn’t pick it up for a fourth season.”
According to Arielle, her exit was the result of a massive rebrand that also nixed the show’s narrator.
Despite her disappointment, she gushed that she would “never forget the day” she was tapped to host the CBS series. She went on to thank the cast and crew and wished the new host of Love Island USA the best of luck.
“I wouldn’t have traded the experience for anything,” she added. “So with that being said, my time on Love Island is over. I have 30 minutes to pack my bags and say my goodbyes.”
Who is the new host of ‘Love Island USA’? Meet ‘Modern Family’s Sarah Hyland.
The new host of Love Island hails from Manhattan and got her start in the entertainment industry early on. Sarah Hyland made her on-screen debut in Howard Stern’s biographical comedy film, Private Parts, and later appeared as orphan Molly in the Kathy Bates/Alan Cumming version of Annie.
Her big break came after she was cast in ABC’s Modern Family, where she starred as Haley Dunphy for 11 seasons before the series went off the air.
This fall, the actress is slated to star in Peacock’s Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin and is currently planning a wedding with Bachelor in Paradise star Wells Adams.
A new episode of Love Island USA drops on Peacock every day through Sunday, July 24. After a one-day break, the series returns on Tuesday, July 26.