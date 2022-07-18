U.K. Comedian Iain Stirling on High Stakes for 'Love Island USA': "If America Mugs Me off, I'll Be Gutted" (EXCLUSIVE)

The summer season is in full swing, but things are only just about to heat up on Love Island USA. The fourth season of the popular dating series is set to premiere on Peacock on July 19, and a cast of new and sexy singletons will be riding out the rest of the summer in a luxury villa in California.

The move to Peacock isn't the only change for the upcoming season. For the first time ever, Love Island U.K. narrator Iain Stirling will be lending his voice to the American series all season long.