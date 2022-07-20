Felipe Gomes Is Bound to Become the Breakout Star of 'Love Island USA' — What's His Job?

Season 4 of Love Island USA features a dozen or so contestants — all of whom are ready to find true love and enamor the viewers in the process. With new episodes arriving every day on Peacock, the hit reality TV show is bound to impress drama-hungry fans and far beyond.

Love Island USA owes a percentage of its popularity to its carefully-selected cast. This year, Felipe Gomes, Timmy Pandolfi, Isaiah Campbell, and a group of others will showcase their ability to spark lasting relationships.