Felipe Gomes Is Bound to Become the Breakout Star of 'Love Island USA' — What's His Job?
Season 4 of Love Island USA features a dozen or so contestants — all of whom are ready to find true love and enamor the viewers in the process. With new episodes arriving every day on Peacock, the hit reality TV show is bound to impress drama-hungry fans and far beyond.
Love Island USA owes a percentage of its popularity to its carefully-selected cast. This year, Felipe Gomes, Timmy Pandolfi, Isaiah Campbell, and a group of others will showcase their ability to spark lasting relationships.
Felipe Gomes is bound to become the breakout star of 'Love Island USA.' What's his job?
Born in São Paulo in 1990, Felipe decided to embark on a career as a model a few years ago. A bona fide globetrotter, he often travels to faraway locations for work. Before moving into the Love Island USA villa in Santa Barbara, Calif., Felipe was living in Dubai.
Thanks to his hard work — and, dare we say, impeccable looks — Felipe has achieved international recognition. He appears to be represented by several agencies, and he has already worked with the likes of Elite. (Elite is the agency that has represented '90s icons like Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Carol Alt, Paulina Porizkova, Iman, Heidi Klum, Gisele Bündchen, and Linda Evangelista.)
In April 2022, Felipe walked for MICHAEL CINCO Dubai at the LA Fashion Week. He has worked with luxury brands like Bulgari, John Bell & Croyden, and a French fragrance brand, Jacques Bogart. At present, Felipe mostly works with Michael Cinco Dubai. In the past, he also manned the cover of Esquire Middle East.
Has Felipe ever played soccer?
Sources say that, in his free time, Felipe loves to stay active through activities like soccer and swimming — in fact, many wonder whether Felipe has every played soccer professionally. While there are records of a Brazilian soccer player named Felipe Gomes, fans of 'Love Island USA' aren't sure whether it happens to be the show's very own heartthrob. While we know that Felipe is a model, it wouldn't be out of the realm of possibility for him to have a side gig.
Felipe Gomes is about to stir things up on Season 4 of 'Love Island USA.'
Felipe is one of the first contestants to arrive at the villa — and he is bound to steal a few hearts.
In Season 4, he will be up against Andy Voyen, a realtor from Minneapolis, Minn.; Timmy, a personal trainer and real estate agent based in Los Angeles; Isaiah, a waiter living in Delray, Fla.; and others. Judging by his impeccable looks and charming personality, Felipe is bound to turn his stay at the Love Island USA villa into a roaring success.
Felipe Gomes and Sereniti Springs seem to have hit it off in Season 4 premiere of 'Love Island USA.'
Felipe started talking to Sereniti Springs, a bartender currently residing in New Orleans, in the Season 4 premiere of the show.
Many viewers took to Twitter to root for the duo, but loyal fans of the show could sense that the romance could easily be tarnished if Felipe pulled similar tricks as Will Moncada in Season 3 of Love Island USA. Will was coupled up with Kyra Lizama during his time on the show — even after he cheated on her during Casa Amor.
Will Felipe turn out to be a ruthless heartbreaker? Catch new episodes of Love Island USA on Peacock to find out.