Stephen Mullan Took Over as the Narrator for 'Love Island Australia' Season 3

The Aussie series is a spin-off of the original British version, Love Island. It follows a group of young singletons, called "Islanders," as they look for romantic connections while living in a luxury villa.

The third season of Love Island Australia debuted down under in October 2021, but viewers in the United States can now officially begin to catch up on all of the re-couplings, shocking dumpings, and the best banter by streaming the show on Hulu .

Singer and model Sophie Monk has presented all three seasons of the show thus far, but viewers will notice that the voice behind the narrator changed after Season 2. Who is the narrator for Love Island Australia now?

Ahead of the third season of Love Island Australia, Channel 9 confirmed that Eoghan would not be returning as the narrator.

Interestingly, in 2008, Eoghan competed on the U.K. reality competition series, Pick Me MTV. He ended up losing out to future Love Island presenter, Laura Whitmore.

For the first two seasons of the Australian edition, Eoghan McDermott, a 38-year-old TV and radio personality, served as the narrator. Eoghan is otherwise best known for presenting The RTÉ 2fm Breakfast Show. After four years on the radio program (and six total with the station), Eoghan left in March 2021. He also previously hosted The Voice of Ireland (which is the Irish version of The Voice singing competition).

As fans of any iteration of Love Island will know, the narrator is an absolutely critical part of the show — though this person is never actually seen on the screen. The narrator is integral in providing commentary throughout each episode, either to explain what is happening, or to lighten the mood with jokes during tense moments.

The narrator for 'Love Island Australia' Season 3 is Stephen Mullan.

Following the second season of the Australian reality series, many changes were made to the show — including moving the location of the villa from Fiji to Byron Bay to be in accordance with COVID-19 restrictions, and hiring a new narrator. Stephen Mullan took over the commentary reins from Eoghan in the third season. Like Eoghan, Stephen also hails from Ireland. The new Love Island Australia personality is a comedian. He is also an actor, and he has appeared in Love, Rosie, Rebellion, and Charlie.

In an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald in September 2021, Stephen shared that he learned about the narrator position earlier that summer. He decided to audition, and he thought that the whole ordeal would be a "bit of a laugh." "It was kind of like another voiceover job, and we just kept going through the rounds, there were a few different rounds of auditions and in the last one I had to write some jokes and had some fun doing it," he said. "It just happened like that – I can't say I knew much about the show, to be honest with you."

