Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson's Relationship Timeline Says So Much About Their Love

It’s obvious that 2021 has been another great year for Val and Jenna’s relationship. For Season 30 of DWTS, Jenna made history by dancing with JoJo Siwa in the first same-sex partnership on the show. Val, on the other hand, was paired with Olivia Jade Giannulli for the season which also got a lot of people talking about an alleged affair. However, Olivia confirmed that the rumors are totally false!

Even though Val and Jenna aren’t dancing together onstage, they still seem to be happier than ever.