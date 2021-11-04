It's in the Genes — Both of Lisa Rinna's Daughters Are Sought-After Models

A successful actress, writer, and producer, Lisa garnered popularity thanks to her relentless curiosity and unceasing love of gossip. While she made her debut in Season 4, Episode 10, Harry and the kids joined her in a few episodes' time.

A Hollywood power couple, Lisa Rinna and her husband of 24 years, Harry Hamlin , made their first appearance more than five years ago on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — and they haven't looked back since.

Delilah Belle recently opened up about her latest health battle. As she said on Instagram Live, she checked into a health center in Arizona after an accidental drug overdose. She said she is also struggling with the symptoms of an autoimmune disease, per Page Six .

Delilah Belle is an in-demand model and social media influencer. She started dating Eyal Booker, the star of Love Island UK , in May 2019. Delilah Belle slid into his DMs, and the rest was history.

Amelia Gray is a successful model and actress who has walked for brands like Richard Quinn and Bronx and Banco. In addition to RHOBH , she starred in Harry Loves Lisa and others. She dated Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian 's ex, for about a year. They broke up in the fall of 2021.

Lisa and Harry started dating in the 1990s, after first bumping into each other at a restaurant. At the time, Lisa was working the night shift at an eyeglass store. She had to hand over the keys to the owner after work. He was having dinner with Harry.

"We met in a restaurant. She was working at an eyeglass store doing the night shift selling sunglasses. And I happened to know the owner of the store, I was having dinner with him, and she came in to deliver the keys when she closed the store at 10. That's how I met her," Harry said. "It was sparks right away."

Lisa and Harry have been happily together ever since. They celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary in March 2017, per The Daily Dish. "It has a lot to do with respect," Lisa divulged about their secret to success. "And you need to be complete opposites. Like complete opposites. That helps."