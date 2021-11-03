Lisa Rinna's Friend, Sanela Diana Jenkins, Is Rumored to Be Joining Season 12 of 'RHOBH'

Though Season 11 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has yet to officially wrap, thanks to an epic four-part reunion, the ladies have already reportedly commenced filming on the next season of the reality series. The 11th season of the Bravo show was packed with drama, as the cast members learned about the details of Erika Jayne's divorce from Tom Girardi — and his legal troubles — in real time.

While longtime stars like Erika, Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards, and Dorit Kemsley have continued to stir up controversy on the show, some of the newer additions have also managed to steal the spotlight. It's not surprising then that the show may be looking to add more spitfire personalities to the cast.

The newest rumored potential diamond holder is Sanela Diana Jenkins, who is a friend of Lisa Rinna. According to Radar Online, Sanela has been spotted filming scenes for the show at the Andaz Hotel in Beverly Hills. While it remains to be seen if Sanela will actually participate in RHOBH Season 12, either as a "friend" or as a full-time housewife, we've gathered some information about both her business life, and her personal life.

Sanela Diana Jenkins (née Ćatić) was born in Sarajevo in Bosnia in the '70s. The entrepreneur is the eldest of two children, and her younger brother died at the age of 21 during the Bosnian War. She was an economics student at the University of Sarajevo in the '90s as well, but she left her home country behind once the war broke out in 1992. Sanela spent a year as a refugee in Croatia, and she later moved to London. She was ultimately able to continue her studies in Economics and in Computer Science at City, University of London. Sanela met Roger Jenkins, a British financier, at a gym near her London campus. At the time, Roger was working as an executive for Barclays. The pair wed in 1999, and they welcomed two children together, Eneya and Innis, before they divorced amicably in 2011. Roger has since gotten remarried to Larissa Andrade, and Sanela has a daughter named Eli with her partner, musician Asher Monroe.