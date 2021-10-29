What Is Dorit Kemsley's Net Worth? The 'RHOBH' Star Endured a Terrifying Home Invasion

The robbery Dorit just endured is likely going to be difficult to move past since it was such a traumatic event. This isn’t the only time her family has dealt with a financial crisis in the past though. According to Reality Tea , Dorit's husband Paul was wrapped up in a messy lawsuit with the Bellagio Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas for several years. He ended up getting sued by the casino in 2013 because he was unable to pay off a debt of $3.6 million he owed after a night of gambling gone wrong.

Paul began paying his debt off in increments of $875,000 until the point of having to file bankruptcy. In 2019, the lawsuit between Paul and the Bellagio was finally settled.

Hopefully, the thieves who broke into their Encino home get caught, and the family gets their belongings returned to them.