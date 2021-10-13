Is 'The Challenge' Veteran Amber Borzotra Still Dating Fellow Castmate Jeremiah White?

Unfortunately, it seems that once Amber and the Love Island alum left The Challenge house, their relationship did not last long. On Aug. 19, the Big Brother alum took to social media to make it official with her boyfriend, Chauncey Palmer. She shared a photo of her and her beau and wrote, "I genuinely fell for someone when I wasn't searching for love. I was searching for myself and found a friend who became the love of my life."

Chauncey is a fitness model and personal trainer based in Los Angeles, calling himself the "King of Physique" on social media. He's also a YouTuber who has over 3,000 subscribers. Jeremiah hasn't posted any photos of any other women on his Instagram account, so it would appear that he's single at the moment. It's a bit surprising that Amber and Jeremiah didn't peruse a relationship once they were done with the show because they seemed so close during Season 37.

However, the show and the outside world are completely different, and their connection isn't the only one that fizzled out once the reality series stopped filming. Jeremiah and Amber didn't win the $1 million grand prize and are no longer together, but they both seem to be happy. Amber is head over heels for her new boyfriend, and Jeremiah looks like he's living his best life.

The Challenge Season 37 airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.