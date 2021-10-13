Is 'The Challenge' Veteran Amber Borzotra Still Dating Fellow Castmate Jeremiah White?By Toni Sutton
Oct. 12 2021, Published 9:02 p.m. ET
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for The Challenge Season 37, Episode 9.
Despite the fact that competitors face grueling challenges when they sign up for MTV’s The Challenge, there are usually a few hook-ups along the way. This season on The Challenge: Spies, Lies, & Allies, quite a few cast members are together in the house, including veteran Amber Borzotra and rookie Jeremiah White. The pair seemed to have struck up a romance. However, their relationship was cut short when they were eliminated.
It appeared that Amber and Jeremiah were thought to be getting romantic with one another as soon as she stepped foot on The Challenge. Amber wasn’t originally a part of Season 37 but appeared after rookie player Lauren Coogan was deactivated and sent packing. From the beginning, Amber had a target on her back since she was last season’s female champion. Amber survived one elimination after being blindsided by fellow competitor Fessy Shafaat.
Unfortunately, in Episode 9, the vets came after her again and decided to throw her and her man Jeremiah into the elimination challenge, resulting in their deactivation. Audiences saw the pair leave the show with their arms around each other. Now fans are dying to know if they are still together. Keep reading to find out if Amber and Jeremiah kept the spark alive once the cameras stopped rolling.
Are 'The Challenge' competitors Amber Borzotra and Jeremiah White still together?
Unfortunately, it seems that once Amber and the Love Island alum left The Challenge house, their relationship did not last long. On Aug. 19, the Big Brother alum took to social media to make it official with her boyfriend, Chauncey Palmer. She shared a photo of her and her beau and wrote, "I genuinely fell for someone when I wasn't searching for love. I was searching for myself and found a friend who became the love of my life."
Chauncey is a fitness model and personal trainer based in Los Angeles, calling himself the "King of Physique" on social media. He's also a YouTuber who has over 3,000 subscribers. Jeremiah hasn't posted any photos of any other women on his Instagram account, so it would appear that he's single at the moment. It's a bit surprising that Amber and Jeremiah didn't peruse a relationship once they were done with the show because they seemed so close during Season 37.
However, the show and the outside world are completely different, and their connection isn't the only one that fizzled out once the reality series stopped filming. Jeremiah and Amber didn't win the $1 million grand prize and are no longer together, but they both seem to be happy. Amber is head over heels for her new boyfriend, and Jeremiah looks like he's living his best life.
The Challenge Season 37 airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.