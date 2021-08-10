Meet the Cast for 'The Challenge: Spies, Lies, and Allies'By Chrissy Bobic
Aug. 10 2021, Published 1:06 p.m. ET
When a new season of The Challenge is announced, one thing fans are anxious to know about is the cast list. It's no different for Season 37 of The Challenge, subtitled Spies, Lies, and Allies. It's another whopper of a season, with 34 cast members, including 19 newcomers, and lots of returning epic vets. It's kind of a big deal.
So, who is in The Challenge Season 37 cast? Read on to find out.
Tori Deal
This is Tori's sixth overall season of The Challenge. And to date, she hasn't won a season yet.
Ashley Mitchell
Some might say Ashley has already gotten her share of The Challenge winnings. This is her ninth Challenge season and she won two others already.
Kaycee Clark
Spies, Lies and Allies is Kaycee's third Challenge season. She hasn't won yet, but she did leave Big Brother 20 in first place, so she has potential.
CT Tamburello
CT is another epic Challenge veteran who had his fair share of wins before Season 37. This marks his 19th season after winning four, including Season 36.
Nelson Thomas
The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies is Nelson's eighth season so far. And because he has yet to take home the win, he might be more motivated than ever.
Kyle Christie
This is Kyle's seventh Challenge. And, If it's anything like his other seasons, it will be full of his drama. And like some of his fellow vets, Kyle still hasn't won a season.
Other returning vets:
- Nany González
- Aneesa Ferreira
- Amanda Garcia
- Tula "Big T" Fazakerley
- Cory Wharton
- Josh Martinez
- Fessy Shafaat
- Devin Walker
- Nam Vo
Michaela Bradshaw
Michaela is from Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X and Survivor: Game Changers. She didn't win either season. And like the other rookies, this is her first time in the world of The Challenge.
Tracy Candela
You might have seen Tracy in Love Island Germany Season 2. She walked away from it as one of the winners, but she'll find that The Challenge is a lot different than a reality dating show.
Priscilla Anyabu
Priscilla competed on Love Island Season 6 before ever being considered for The Challenge. And Like Tracy, she might be in for a rude awakening.
Kelz Dyke
Kelz is from Too Hot to Handle on Netflix. In case you don't know, it's a game show based on being fined a portion of the prize money if you kiss, engage in heavy petting, or do more with a partner. Let's just say Kelz didn't fare so well.
Michele Fitzgerald
Michele is from both Survivor: Kaôh Rōng and Survivor: Winners at War. She walked away as the winner of one season and the second runner-up of another. She could be heavy competition, even for The Challenge vets.
Tommy Sheenan
Tommy is another Survivor veteran. He's from Survivor: Island of the Idols. And, like Michele, he has a Survivor win under his belt.
Other rookies:
- Tacha Akide — Big Brother Nigeria
- Emy Alupei — Survivor: Romania
- Berna Canbeldek — Survivor: Turkey
- Bettina Buchanan — Paradise Hotel Sweden
- Esther Agunbiade — Big Brother Nigeria
- Lauren Coogan — Love Island
- Corey Lay — 12 Dates of Christmas
- Jeremiah White — Love Island
- Hughie Maughan — Big Brother UK and Dancing With the Stars UK
- Emmanuel Neagu — Survivor Romania
- Logan Sampedro — Survivor Spain
- Renan Hellemans — Ex on the Beach: Double Dutch
Regardless of who takes home the win this time around, Season 37 is sure to have a few new formidable players from the rookie roster to bring back in the future.
Watch The Challenge: Spies, Lies, and Allies on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.