Theresa Jones From 'The Challenge' Is Married to a Former NFL Wide Receiver

Since Theresa last competed on The Challenge, her life changed a ton. She got engaged, got married, and had two kids with TJ. Through all of her life changing moments, The Challenge may have remained at the back of her mind, though. And now that she has a family, she seems ready to try and take a win for the first time ever.

When their daughter was born, TJ took to Instagram to commend Theresa for the birthing process.

"I have truly been blessed with our greatest achievement to date," he wrote. "I have a new respect for women, labor, and the entire birthing process [because] this is the beauty that results from it all. Here’s to Day 1 of a lifetime of memories!"