CT's Life Outside of 'The Challenge' Has Posed Its Own Obstacles

There are some players on The Challenge who are born for this kind of thing and Chris "CT" Tamburello has proven time and again that he was. He might have not won every season he has competed in over the years, but he has won a handful of them, resulting in tons of monetary prizes and top-tier status among Challenge fans and players alike.

But ahead of the Season 36 premiere, a clip for The Challenge: Double Agents showed CT revealing he and his wife had separated prior to him filming the season. It was a blow for fans who root for him not only on the show, but also in real life. As an OG competitor, some fans have watched him plenty over the years.

And now, some are concerned.