Nelson Is in the Middle of a Three-Way Love Triangle on 'The Challenge'

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for The Challenge 37.

We live for the chaos, confusion, and confrontation between contestants on The Challenge, and Season 37 has plenty of it.

Featuring several Challenge veterans and more than a few rookies, The Challenge: Spies, Lies, and Allies kicked off on Aug. 9. The premiere comes only months after the season finale of Double Agents, where CT Tamburello and Big Brother alum Amber Borzotra took home the $900,000 grand prize.