Casa Amor on 'Love Island' Is All About Adding Extra Drama

A few weeks into each season of Love Island, the contestants are split up into two villas. There's one for the men and one for the women, and this is called Casa Amor. Here, they're mixed up with a new batch of contestants, even the contestants who are already coupled up but now separated from their mate.

As you can imagine, Casa Amor always adds drama, and it often ends with couples splitting up to pursue something with one of the new men or women who are introduced. Although almost all of the contestants coupled up early on, sometimes those matches aren't strong.

For single contestants, Casa Amor offers the opportunity to find a new match and stay in the game. For everyone else, it's a temptation some couples just can't overcome.