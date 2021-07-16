'Love Island USA' Star Josh Goldstein Is a College Athlete — Which Sport Does He Play?

Season 3 of Love Island USA stars a group of contestants whose impeccable looks are only surpassed by their charisma. Take, for instance, Josh Goldstein , a Haverhill native who's had the chance to further perfect his covetable physique while playing baseball for Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, N.H. Josh's ability to navigate various situations on Love Island is well-known, but what's there to know about his baseball career?

Josh Goldstein is a baseball player and business student.

Renowned for his exceptional looks and love for ink, Josh has garnered popularity among fans thanks to his interpersonal skills and chemistry with Love Island USA co-star Shannon St. Clair. Josh and Shannon hit it off right after meeting each other at the Love Island USA villa in Hilo, Hawaii. Although they have already encountered a few obstacles, they have yet to get involved in serious drama.

A not-so-innocent kiss during the "Babewatch Challenge" cast new doubt on Josh's future with Shannon (Josh kissed, Shannon watched), but they managed to reconcile. And when it comes to baseball, Josh appears to be even more buoyant.

He started playing for Southern New Hampshire University in 2017, per Baseball Reference, around two years after he began to pursue his studies in Business Administration. Now a master's student, Josh continues to play for the Penmen, the official team of SNHU. The team is in the NCAA Division II alongside the Barton College Bulldogs and the Central Washington University Wildcats, among others.

As Josh writes on his LinkedIn profile, he currently serves as the captain of his baseball team. According to Screen Rant, he plays as a second baseman, shortstop, and centerfielder. An ambitious student with a strong business sense, Josh could pursue a career in sales after finishing his degree in Business Management and Marketing. Unless, of course, he chooses baseball.