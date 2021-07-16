Shannon Singh Got Dumped from 'Love Island U.K.' Season 7 on Day 2

One of the most appealing parts of Love Island U.K. (and what sets it apart from shows like Bachelor in Paradise and Too Hot to Handle) is that there are very few set rules when it comes to the timing of re-couplings and the dumping of contestants from the villa.

However, Season 7 of the hit reality game show series set itself apart from past editions of the show right from the very start. Shannon Singh got dumped from the island on Day 2, and the decision got many fans upset — especially at Chloe Burrows.

The re-couplings tend to happen when there is a love triangle going on with the Islanders, or when the public doesn't like a duo. Oftentimes, the Islanders who aren't selected for couples get another chance at love when new people enter the villa.

Why did Shannon Singh leave 'Love Island U.K.'?

The 22-year-old model was one of five women to enter the villa on Day 1. Though Shannon didn't step forward for Aaron Francis, he decided to couple up with her right away (even though he didn't know her name at the time). The two quickly learned that there wasn't a spark between them, and that a romantic connection likely wasn't going to grow. Aaron and all of the other guys decided to go on a date with Chloe Burrows before she officially entered the villa.

Following her group date, Chloe got a text that she would be allowed to select a man to re-couple with. She spent the daytime portion of Day 2 conversing with the guys. The Islanders gathered around the fire pit later that night, and Chloe shocked the group by picking Aaron. Her decision meant that Shannon was no longer in a couple, and the Glenrothes resident soon received a shocking text. "Oh my God! I've been dumped," she said after reading the text to herself. "I'm leaving."

"Shannon, you are now single and therefore have been dumped from the Island," the message stated. "Please pack your bags and say goodbye." Shannon and the other Islanders were shocked by the dumping, as it was one of the quickest in the show's history. After her surprise elimination, Shannon hinted that she was kicked off for refusing to kiss any of the men during the first challenge.