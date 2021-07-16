Shannon Singh Got Dumped from 'Love Island U.K.' Season 7 on Day 2

Shannon Singh Got Dumped from 'Love Island U.K.' Season 7 on Day 2By Shannon Raphael
Jul. 16 2021, Published 11:50 a.m. ET
SPOILERS for Love Island U.K. Season 7 are ahead.
One of the most appealing parts of Love Island U.K. (and what sets it apart from shows like Bachelor in Paradise and Too Hot to Handle) is that there are very few set rules when it comes to the timing of re-couplings and the dumping of contestants from the villa.
The re-couplings tend to happen when there is a love triangle going on with the Islanders, or when the public doesn't like a duo. Oftentimes, the Islanders who aren't selected for couples get another chance at love when new people enter the villa.
However, Season 7 of the hit reality game show series set itself apart from past editions of the show right from the very start. Shannon Singh got dumped from the island on Day 2, and the decision got many fans upset — especially at Chloe Burrows.
Why did Shannon Singh leave 'Love Island U.K.'?
The 22-year-old model was one of five women to enter the villa on Day 1. Though Shannon didn't step forward for Aaron Francis, he decided to couple up with her right away (even though he didn't know her name at the time).
The two quickly learned that there wasn't a spark between them, and that a romantic connection likely wasn't going to grow. Aaron and all of the other guys decided to go on a date with Chloe Burrows before she officially entered the villa.
Following her group date, Chloe got a text that she would be allowed to select a man to re-couple with. She spent the daytime portion of Day 2 conversing with the guys.
The Islanders gathered around the fire pit later that night, and Chloe shocked the group by picking Aaron. Her decision meant that Shannon was no longer in a couple, and the Glenrothes resident soon received a shocking text.
"Oh my God! I've been dumped," she said after reading the text to herself. "I'm leaving."
"Shannon, you are now single and therefore have been dumped from the Island," the message stated. "Please pack your bags and say goodbye."
Shannon and the other Islanders were shocked by the dumping, as it was one of the quickest in the show's history. After her surprise elimination, Shannon hinted that she was kicked off for refusing to kiss any of the men during the first challenge.
Shannon Singh has been tweeting about 'Love Island' Season 7 since she got dumped.
After Shannon was dumped from the Island, Chloe Burrows received death threats and was bullied online. A source told The Daily Mail that she was axed from the show because she "wouldn't play ball and refused to kiss anyone."
Shannon was the only woman in the villa who didn't kiss a guy on the lips during the Horny Devil challenge.
"During her short time in the villa, Shannon didn't get to know anyone, or partake in the games properly, even refusing to kiss any Islanders," the source shared. "She had always promised to be a fun and exciting contestant, but she wouldn't engage in the way producers had hoped – and they have no plans for her to make a dramatic return."
According to Cosmopolitan, Love Island has denied that Shannon was eliminated for refusing to kiss the guys in the villa.
However, Shannon herself hinted that the lack of kissing was the reason for her elimination in a tweet.
"Watching last night's episode... So far 3 girls haven't snogged any of the guys. Better watch out girls," she tweeted on July 9 along with three crying laughing emojis.
Though some fans hoped that she would return to the show once Casa Amor starts, Shannon is already back in the U.K. — meaning that she's not quarantining again for the series.
Episodes of Love Island U.K. Season 7 debut on Hulu on weekdays at 3 a.m. ET. The show airs in the U.K. on weeknights at 9 p.m. on ITV.