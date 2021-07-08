A New 'Love Island' Special With Uncensored Content Is Coming to Paramount Plus

A New 'Love Island' Special With Uncensored Content Is Coming to Paramount PlusBy Leila Kozma
Jul. 8 2021, Published 2:55 p.m. ET
Season 3 of Love Island promises hours and hours of unparalleled entertainment and, of course, a rare opportunity for viewers to assess how absolute heartthrobs like Javonny Vega and Josh Goldstein fare in the dating arena.
Narrated by the one and only Matthew Hoffman, the new batch of episodes captures how contestants connect with each other. For the first time, Paramount Plus will stream several specials, some of which feature uncensored content. Here's how you can watch these.
Here's how you can watch uncensored content from 'Love Island.'
Paramount Plus now offers Love Island fans the rare opportunity to learn what contestants get up to outside of main events like challenges and the arrival of new contestants.
The first episode of Love Island: The Drop arrives on Paramount Plus on Sunday, July 11, 2021. The special takes an in-depth look at the events surrounding challenges, eliminations, re-couplings, and the like.
But those interested in the juicy details won't have to wait until Sunday. Love Island: Laid Bare airs Fridays at 1 p.m. EST and allows die-hard fans to ramp up their knowledge of their favorite contestants.
Then, an additional episode with uncensored content will become available on the streaming platform every Monday at 9 p.m. EST.
Always wanted to know what contestants talk about in the pool? Sunday is your day. Ready to learn more about casual flings and enjoy some content that's distinctively not for innocent souls? Check Paramount Plus for new episodes every Friday at 1 p.m. or every Monday at 9 p.m. EST.
Season 3 of 'Love Island' features certified hotties like Olivia Kaiser and Korey Gandy.
The Season 3 premiere of Love Island introduced viewers to 12 exceptionally attractive contestants who are ready to find true love and possibly win the $100,000 cash prize at the end of the process.
Already hailed as a blossoming baddie, Anchorage-born Olivia Kaiser is bound to make a splash in the villa with her bubbly personality, enviable looks, and, well, unique relationship goals.
"I want a guy that locks in on me and is obsessed with me right away," Olivia said of her game plan. "But then also talks to other girls and flirts with other girls so I can get jealous and win him over."
The Love Island contestants also include Melvin "Cinco" Holland Jr., a 25-year-old ex-football player with a winsome smile and a larger-than-life personality. He joined Love Island because he is ready to plunge himself into something other than a situation-ship.
The lineup also includes rising stars like Korey Gandy, a 28-year-old rental car agent from Virginia Beach, Va., who had his fair share of good and toxic love and is now ready to find the right love. His impressive collection of tattoos and sweet sense of style are bound to catch the eye of the other contestants.
Ready to learn more about the Love Island contestants? Love Island: Laid Bare arrives on Paramount Plus every Friday at 1 p.m. EST. New episodes featuring uncensored content will air every Monday at 9 p.m. EST.