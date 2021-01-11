'Love Island USA' Couple Cely Vazquez and Johnny Middlebrooks Are Officially Over

On Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, Cely Vazquez took to Twitter to announce that she and her partner on Season 2 of Love Island USA, Johnny Middlebrooks, broke up.

Love Island USA captured their early beginnings as a couple and showed how they managed to overcome various ordeals. Despite the difficulties — including a cheating scandal — the couple came in second place in the competition. But why did Cely and Johnny break up?