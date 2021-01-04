'Unexpected' Star Lilly Bennett Broke up With James Kennedy Quite Some Time Ago

Season 1 captured the ups and downs of Lilly's relationship with James, including a birthing class gone wrong and a promising date to the Strawberry Festival, which James failed to show up to.

One episode, titled "Home Alone," featured another tension-filled scene in which Kim, Lilly's mother, lectured Lilly on why she shouldn't give James's last name to her daughter. As she reasoned, she should have waited longer with decisions of this weight.