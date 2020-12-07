Can You Remember All the TikTok Couples Who Broke up in 2020?

As the first couple of TikTok, Charli and Chase had a lot of pressure on them to make their relationship work ... even though they are both teenagers.

Shortly after their breakup in April of 2020, Charli and Dixie announced that they were leaving Hype House (which Chase's dad has funded).

When Chase attempted to spill some tea about TikTok's top content creators, Charli shut him down by saying that he had kissed another girl during their relationship, and that he was being petty.