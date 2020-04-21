Will Charli D'Amelio Leave Hype House After Her Split From Chase Hudson?

Charli and Chase are also both members of Hype House, a residence collective of some of TikTok's biggest stars — including Thomas Petrou, Addison Rae, and Patrick Huston.

When Charli D'Amelio and Chase Hudson aka lilhuddy were dating, it was the biggest relationship on TikTok. They are among two of the biggest names on the app (Charli has the most followers), and they collaborated on content and teased their romance to fans.

With the April 2020 announcement that Charli and Chase had broken up (but were choosing to remain friends), many wondered if Charli and sister Dixie D'Amelio would soon exit the collective.

While Hype House has gotten negative press recently as a result of founding member Daisy Keech's dramatic exit, for the most part, it has boosted the careers of its members.

Is Charli D'Amelio leaving Hype House? Find out whether there is any truth to the rumors that she is leaving the group because of her breakup.

After all, Charli is TikTok's No. 1 star, and Chase's father is the one whose name is on the Hype House deed.

Is Charli D'Amelio leaving Hype House?

While being in the Hype House has boosted the fame of most of its members, it was clear from its inception that Charli did not need to be part of it to get followers. When she joined the group in early 2020, she was already on the list of the top 10 most followed TikTok accounts. After Chase was accused of cheating on Charli by sliding into the DMs of Nessa Barrett (who is dating TikTok star Josh Richards), the couple announced their split on April 13 via their Instagram stories.

"Since you guys have watched mine and Chase's relationship from the start, I decided I needed to tell you all that we are no longer together," Charli wrote on her Instagram account. "It hurts me to say this, but we've decided that this is what's best for both of us. We are still close friends, and I would not change that for anything! I truly have so much love for Chase, and wish nothing but the best for him!"

Source: Instagram

"It makes me so happy to see all of the great things he has going for him. I'm sorry I waited so long to tell you all," she continued. "I wanted to take the time to process it for myself. Breakups are tough for anyone, so I'd really rather not talk about it anymore." On the same day, Chase also confirmed the breakup on his Instagram stories. He reiterated that he and Charli would remain friends, and that he also wanted fans to respect his privacy.

Since revealing that they broke up, rumors have been rampant that Charli and Dixie would soon announce that they parted ways with Hype House. Chase is a founding member of the collective, plus he fronted much of the cash for the deposit on the house, and his dad's name is the only one on the deed, so it would make sense that Charli would be the one to leave the group (though she has the most star power).

While Charli has yet to say anything about her status in the group, there is some evidence that her exit is inevitable. Per the Instagram account TikTokRoom, the Hype House's group Instagram page generally reposts its members' social media activity. But, in recent weeks, neither Charli nor Dixie's content has been featured on the page's Instagram stories. However, the Hype House's official Instagram account does still follow Charli and Dixie. The account only follows the active members.

Source: Instagram

Another sign that Dixie and Charli will be leaving Hype House soon is that their family has been considering doing a reality show. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Charli explained that her family, which also includes parents Heidi and Marc D'Amelio — would definitely be interested in showing their home life on TV.

"I mean, definitely something that would be super fun [would be] for people to kind of see what goes on when we're not just posting TikToks," Charli said. "I feel like no one really gets to see, but, people are always talking about how they think our family dynamic is pretty cool." Marc confirmed that something was already in the works.

"We're figuring out all that stuff right now. This has all kinda happened all really quickly. But we think if we're gonna do it, we'll go all in with it," he said. "And like Charli said, let everyone get to know us a little bit more closely. So, we're in the process of working it out right now." Considering the fact that the D'Amelio family resides in Connecticut, if they get a show, it seems as if Charli and Dixie will inevitably announce their departures from L.A.'s Hype House.