How to Make the Viral Cloud Wall From TikTok

Even if you're not on TikTok, you've likely seen the YouTube videos recreating some of the app's most-popular decor DIYs. Whether you're an expert or a novice, TikTok has a project for you.

While popular video-sharing app TikTok may be home to a few bad challenges and weird trends, there is also a thriving DIY community on the app. If you're looking for a way to make your bedroom pop or need a cheap and easy DIY idea , it's likely you'll find the solution you're looking for on the app.

Here's everything you need to know to make the wall as well as some tips before you get started.

One of the increasingly popular DIYs done by creators on TikTok has been the cloud wall . Inspired by the DIY hanging cloud decor, the light-up cloud wall can turn any area of a room into a realistic-looking, color-changing storm.

Here's how to make a cloud wall from TikTok.

Before making the cloud wall, you'll need to invest in a few materials. To start, you'll want to get a string of LED lights. Most of the examples on TikTok right now use strips of the color-changing LED ones, but others have also used strands of Christmas lights. LED lights tend to work better, though, as they don't get as hot as other options and therefore are less of a fire hazard.

You'll also need some synthetic stuffing, like you would use to stuff pillows or plushies, as well as either cardboard or craft paper to stick your project to. Of course, if you are OK with gluing stuffing to your wall, you won't need the cardboard or craft paper, but we don't recommend that if you rent your current living space. All of these materials can easily be found on Amazon, though you can also find the stuffing and cardboard at your local craft store.

To get started, you can either attach the cardboard or craft paper to the wall space you're looking to fill or hang it when you're done. Place the lights on the cardboard first. Most examples make a zig-zag pattern or use shorter strips of LED lights to break it up. Wherever you place the lights is what portion of the clouds will light up, so do this mindfully.

