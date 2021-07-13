Fans Are Loving the Narrator of 'Love Island USA'

With more seasons of Love Island come more fans who are discovering and falling in love with the series. Truly, it's a mess, but we love it — it's no wonder the original UK show now has a US version. Every year, we fall in love with different cast members, and we connect with them all differently, but there's one person on Love Island USA who fans love to see come back.

Even though the cast for Love Island USA changes every season, one consistent member is the narrator. He's been with the show since it premiered in 2019 and guides the cast and viewers along for the ride. But who is he? His name is Matthew Hoffman, and he's actually been working in TV for years and has hosted other popular shows.

In 2021, he hosted the preshows of both the Grammys and the Billboard Music Awards. He's still a special correspondent on Extra with Billy Bush and he still works on Entertainment Tonight. Although his IMDb does say he's hosting Love Island from 2019 to 2020, CBS still lists him as the host on the show's page.

According to his IMDb , his career spans decades. The earliest role shown is from 1996 where he played an uncredited "neighborhood boy" in Sleepers. And even though he's still working on Love Island, he's taken other roles during that time.

According to CBS , Matthew Hoffman is "the official voice, narrator, and co-writer of Love Island USA." He's had a long career in television, having done a ton of work in entertainment news, including as a special correspondent for Extra.

Matthew says he gets to watch 'Love Island' along with the audience in a way.

Even though Matthew is the narrator on Love Island, he isn't really given anything in advance to prepare for the role. According to an interview he did with Parade along with the show's host Arielle Vandenberg, he said he doesn't want to know anything that happens on the show beforehand.

"The highest compliment I can receive is, 'Oh, we feel like we’re watching the show with you,'" Matthew said. "That is my goal. How can I be your best friend on the couch and watch the show with you? So I see things in real-time the way viewer does, and I don’t see anything before that. Everything that you hear is basically my initial reaction, so I’m just watching the show as a super fan." He even calls it the "best gig in the world."