Here's the Real Reason Slade Parker Left 'Love Island' After Only a Few Days

Season 3 of Love Island USA is well underway, and although the contestants seem to be all coupled up, that could change after the arrival of new castmates who are hoping to win their share of the $100,000 cash prize. And as we approach the Season 3 finale, the competition is heating up.

One of the latest contestants to join the cast of Love Island has already caught the eye of one of his competitors and is giving the guys a run for their money. So, who is Slade Parker on Love Island ?

Who is Slade Parker on ‘Love Island’?

Although Slade Parker entered the competition nine episodes into the season, he quickly became one of the top contenders on social media, and fans were desperate to know more about the wild card contestant. According to Slade’s LinkedIn profile, he previously attended the University of West Georgia and now works as a graphic designer for his family’s print shop.

Slade’s Instagram, which currently has more than 5,000 followers, adds that the Love Island contestant is six and a half feet tall and is a self-proclaimed “pancake connoisseur.” Twitter has spoken and determined that Slade is, in fact, a total hottie, but many users couldn’t get past his (very) southern accent. Many likened Slade’s voice to that of King of the Hill cartoon character Hank Hill, and they're not totally wrong.

Although Olivia was originally coupled with Javonny and Slade found himself partnered with Aimee, Slade didn’t waste any time cozying up to Olivia on his first day in the house, leaving fans to wonder what will happen between her and her current partner. There was an obvious lack of chemistry between Aimee and Slade, and it didn't go unnoticed by viewers on social media.

“If Olivia picks Slade over Javonny I will never watch this season again because I don’t wanna see Javonny go,” one fan tweeted. But just as things start to get serious between Slade and Olivia, reports suggest that the potential partners will eventually be forced to say goodbye to one another. Not long after joining the show, Slade announced his decision to withdraw from the competition. But why did Slade leave Love Island?

