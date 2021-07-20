As a New Rumor Has It, One of the 'Love Island' Contestants Might Be a Virgin

As a New Rumor Has It, One of the 'Love Island' Contestants Might Be a VirginBy Leila Kozma
Jul. 20 2021, Published 3:58 p.m. ET
One of the sexy singles participating in Season 3 of Love Island might be less experienced than some assume. As Shannon St. Clair let slip in a recent episode of the show, one of the contestants is a virgin.
The revelation left the stars and fans of Love Island equally staggered, with many immediately launching a mini-investigation to work out whom the least experienced among the group of painfully attractive people could be. So, who is it?
Could Aimee Flores be the virgin Shannon St. Clair talked about in a recent episode of 'Love Island'?
During a game of unexpectedly suspenseful truth and dare, Shannon dropped a juicy hint that likely no islander saw coming. As she suggested, a contestant might still be a virgin.
In another equally explosive scene of Love Island, Aimee Flores made an ambiguous claim — which further exacerbated the rumors. But she isn't the only contestant fans are currently keeping tabs on. Korey Gandy, Kyra Lizama, and Will Moncada are just some of the other suspects.
Aimee resorted to an unusual rhetorical strategy during her date with Wes Ogsbury, an investment analyst who graduated from Harvard University in 2019. Some fans believe that she told the newcomer that she "won't let just any guy 'taste [her] cookie.'" Needless to add, the rumor mill got to work with the speed of lightning.
One Love Island fan took to Twitter to reveal that she first assumed Aimee said something that means the opposite of what she appears to have said, however.
"Nah, I thought Aimee said, 'Taste my cookie.' I thought she was the virgin y'all," tweeted @cammiemark.
Regardless of what Aimee was referring to, a growing number of Love Island fans suspect that she is the virgin of the group.
"I think the virgin is Aimee the way she is acting," tweeted @MsMeBaby_98.
"Oh, so Aimee was the house virgin that Shannon mentioned earlier?" tweeted @chocolatesunn.
"Hold on, Aimee is the virgin?!" wrote @_trevonnia.
Other fans headed to Twitter to point out that discussing other people's sex life is inappropriate.
"The virgin thing is so very personal, Shannon — be respectful," tweeted @denisefennell.
The rumors have yet to be confirmed. Aimee's experience (or lack thereof) proved to be far less interesting for most fans than the strange predicament in which she and her bestie found themselves.
As recent episodes of 'Love Island' reveal, Aimee and Cashay Proudfoot are currently in a love square of sorts.
Aimee and her bestie, Cashay Proudfoot, took up an interest in Isaiah Harmison, only to eventually turn their gaze toward the equally attractive Wes. In essence, they went from one love triangle to another. Although Cash is coupled up with Isaiah, things could still change.
Aimee made moves on several Love Island contestants. Although she is coupled up with Jeremy Hershberg, she will likely continue to approach the competition with an open mind and keep on talking to others until she finds the one.
And let's not forget that her sheer presence threatened to bring Josh Goldstein's blossoming fling with Shannon to a screeching halt.